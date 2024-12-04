Draya Michele took to social media to share a few cryptic words to her Instagram Story which many claim may be a covert dig at her ex-bae, Tyrod Taylor.

The post comes after the reality TV star filed yet another lawsuit against the Jets quarterback, which was made public last week, per the 'New York Post.'

According to the media outlet, Michele claimed in the filing that Taylor, 35, sent sheriffs to the $3 million Los Angeles home they once shared together in order to evict her and her three children.

"I love my life!!! I'm so glad I'm not a miserable bitter b***h," read a screenshot she shared to her Stories. The two have been at odds regarding the property they shared while dating back in 2020 up until last year.

That filing came after the 39-year-old originally sued the football star for a breach of contract back in June which also claimed that he attempted to evict her from the same shared home, which the athlete purchased while they were still dating.

Now, the legal filing, dated November 26, accuses Taylor of sending sheriffs to the home while she was out of town with the intent to evict her and her kids from the home.

"On 11/20/2024, Ms. Howard received an alarming phone call from her children's nanny while she was away on a business trip that the sheriffs were at the Subject Property to lock the occupants out of the Subject Property," the Nov. 26 filing states per the media outlet.

Despite her ex's attempt to evict her, it's been reported that the athlete verbally agreed to sell the house to her while they were still in a relationship.

Per the lawsuit, the media personality and designer agreed to pay Taylor $3.2 million for the home in January after Taylor countered her original offer in the amount of $2.8 million.

Michele argued that she put $300,000 into the house under the impression the money would go into the price she agreed to pay for the home, however alleged she was surprised when Taylor threatened eviction.

Draya Michele has a son, Kniko, 21, from a previous relationship, and Jrue, 8, from a previous relationship with former NFL cornerback Orlando Scandrick.

She and her current boyfriend, Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, welcomed a daughter in May.