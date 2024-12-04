Nick Cannon is speaking out against Orlando Brown's claims that he performed oral sex on him.

"Nick Cannon, he really do like to, you know, suck cannons, and that's what he does," Brown alleged on a Monday, December 1 Twitch livestream hosted by Deshae Frost.

In the video obtained by 'Hollywood Unlocked,' the 38-year-old claimed Cannon "sucked a good cannon on me. He sucked my cannon. He licked my cannon."

"Nick, you sucked my d**k," he screamed up-close in the camera. "And don't you ever forget it! That's why Mariah Carey left you!"

In a now deleted social media comment, the father of 12 responded to Brown's remarks.

"Man I love this brother Orlando! Sincerely believe this young man is brilliant and beyond talented," he said. "It hurts me to see him crash out like this and truly disappointed in all these media outlets who continue to exploit him."

"I did not suck Orlando Brown's d**k," he screamed into the camera during his 'Daily Cannon' show. "I'm entertained by all his f*****g interviews."

"Whether he talking about me or he talking about anybody, I don't take him seriously. I think he's in a mental space where he knows he's trolling. He don't give a f**k. But in all fun, cause I'm a comedian and I think the s**t is funny, I think we should play the f*****g clip," the 'Drumline' actor said, before playing a snippet of Brown's comments.

"I went to the comments, and [people wrote], 'He telling the truth! He ain't denied it, why ain't nobody sue him yet?' Wtf I'm gonna sue him for, that jacket?"

This wasn't the only time Brown accused Cannon, who recently revealed he was diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD), of being intimate with him.

In a 2020 interview, the 'That's So Raven' alum repeatedly claimed that he "let Nick" perform oral sex on him," adding, "and I liked it. It was OK."

Cannon also addressed Brown's comments shortly after, calling it "hilarious" in a Instagram post with a screenshot of an article about the video. "But then after putting a little cognitive effort and analytical thought to the situation, I figured what a great opportunity for a 'teachable moment!' "

"First off let me say I am praying for the young brother Orlando even though I don't really know him personally, I have always loved and enjoyed his talent and have been a fan of his past work," he added. "He was f*****g brilliant in 'Major Payne' and had us all laughing on 'That's So Raven.' "

Orlando Brown addresses when he said Nick Cannon gave him head and says they’ve since squashed it pic.twitter.com/dNA9Vtni7z — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) April 7, 2022

"I indeed believe this brother has the God given talent to be on 'Wild 'N Out' but this definitely ain't the way to audition, this actually hurts my heart to see that we have allowed Orlando, along with various other young gifted performers we grew up loving, to just dwindle away after these corporations made their billions off of them," he said. "Now due to substance abuse and diagnosed psychiatric disorders our loved ones are now aimlessly begging for the attention they were once given, instead of the help they actually need. All while we sit back and just laugh..."