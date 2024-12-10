Foxy Brown shared a cryptic post to her Instagram just days after Jay-Z's shocking rape allegations surfaced.

Fans are in a tizzy after Brown — real name Inga DeCarlo Fung Marchand — appeared to react to the jaw-dropping news of her former Roc-A-Fella boss, real name Sean Carter.

A lawsuit was filed against Jay-Z in the Southern District of New York on Sunday, October 20, detailing the alleged horrific abuse by the "Big Pimpin'" Brooklyn rapper.

In a telling post captured by celeb gossip outlet "The Neighborhood Talk," Brown was spotted adding simple reaction emojis without details of any explanation or reference. That said, fans suspect the former rap queen made the reaction after news surfaced of her former boss.

"WAIT [shocked eyes emoji]," Brown, 46, simply wrote in the first slide, followed by an additional slide which simply featured an ice cold face emoji. Fans are now left speculating whether the random posts are related to Jay-Z — who fans once claimed allegedly groomed a young Foxy Brown years back.

"Here we go with the riddles and subliminals," one fan replied in the comment section of the post. "& Yall swore up n down Foxy hasn't been groomed by Jay when she was a lil girl [laugh emojis] that man paid her off to deny allegations but she keeps leaving hints for yall," a second speculated. "I know Foxy couldn't wait for this day," a third added. "Unless you gonna speak. Stay quiet," a fourth poked.

The victim of the lawsuit, who remains listed as Jane Doe, accused fallen rap mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs of sexually assaulting her at just 13 years old at a VMAs afterparty in New York City nearly two decades ago.

Doe claimed that Combs, along with another male and female celebrity, entered the room she was in before the Bad Boy Entertainment boss approached her "with a crazed look in his eyes," grabbed her and said she was "ready to party." It was at the point she stated that she was held down and raped by both Combs and another celebrity.

The October filing listed Sean "Diddy" Combs as the sole defendant, however has been refiled on Sunday to include Jay-Z — who has vehemently denied the allegations against him in an open letter via Roc Nation's Instagram.

Jay-Z wrote in the open letter that the accusation against him was "heinous" and claimed he would expose attorney Tony Buzbee as a "fraud," stating that Buzbee made a "terrible error in judgement."

In October, Brown addressed relationship rumors between her and Jay-Z, debunking rumors that she and Jay ever had a sexual connection in the past while she was underage.

She directly posted and addressed a screenshot of a tweet claiming Jay made her sign an NDA, which she called "Fake news."

"In icon business! Miss me wit' that fake news," Foxy wrote. "NDA? Ain't a MF alive could stop my story. NDA on my s**t gon' run 100 mill," she stated per 'Billboard.'