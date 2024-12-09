Chris Rock was reportedly ticked off when he stormed out of a billionaire's event in the middle of his surprise comedy set.

The legendary comedian took the stage at a winter holiday party by Executive Chairman Anthony Pratt of Pratt Industries, when he reportedly became angry that he was being videotaped.

The Grammy Award winning actor reportedly "stormed out" of the event minutes after his set began as the 'New York Post' reported he was upset that he was being videotaped.

The 59-year-old was hired by the lofty businessman to perform for uberwealthy Australians at the Mandarin Oriental. Other celebs in attendance include Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

Nobody knew the 'I Think I Love My Wife' star would be in attendance, as he remained entirely unannounced until his arrival during dinner's second course. His opening line, "Our new push will be outer space. We'll put all the Mexicans on the rockets," incited a roar of laughter from the audience, but that would be short lived.

What happened next took the crowd by surprise. Present at the lavish party was 'New York Post' columnist Cindy Adams, who claims whatever Rock saw caused him to immediately shut the set down and leave in an uproar.

According to Adams, Rock was in a tizzy because, "He wasn't supposed to be taped, videoed, reported or whatever else wasn't supposed to happen."

"Didn't complain. Didn't explain. Didn't do one more minute. Barreling quickly, forcefully, through people to the exit doors, he kept b******g loudly and, without a second's hesitation, stormed out — never to return," the columnist wrote Sunday, December 8.

According to Adams, things got back on track when Urban appeared on stage, alleviating the tension. Party-goers reportedly enjoyed the musician's hour and a half set and everyone went home happy.

"Who knows if Pratt will get his down payment back," Adams poked regarding Rock's grand exit from the lavish event.

The star's emotional outburst comes years after the infamous Academy Awards slap, which took place during the 94th annual ceremony on March 27, 2022. After Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, fellow A-list actor Will Smith slapped Rock across the face in defense of his wife.

The father of two has revealed he can be a bit awkward due to a reported non-verbal learning disorder, which he claims makes it hard to understand non-verbal signals made in conversations, per the 'Daily Mail.'

"It's great for writing jokes but not one-on-one relationships," Rock said. "And all I understand are the words. I'd always just chalked it up to being famous."