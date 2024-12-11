Travis Kelce, currently knee-deep in the midst of his romance with Taylor Swift, recently revealed to fans the one place he won't be taking her on a date.

The Kansas City Chiefs star spoke about his bae with his brother Jason Kelce on their 'New Heights' podcast, when a guest asked about the "absolute worst" place to take a woman on a date.

"Bottom of the barrel, no way in h**l you're getting a second date if you take a girl there," the caller clarified regarding his question. The NFL tight end gave an unexpected response.

"Maybe don't take her to the strip club," Travis, 35, joked. "Although, some strip clubs do have really good wings I have heard. Don't know anything about it," he continued. The three-time Super Bowl champion added that it's important to consider your date's interests when planning.

"If she's not into sports, don't take her to a f******g sports game," he noted. "There's nothing worse than trying to teach somebody about something they don't want to be taught about," he added.

The football star told podcast listeners that he, "Can make anything shake," when it comes to dates with his Eras Tour bae, adding that he often comes up with good date ideas, per 'PEOPLE.'

Travis' brother Jason — retired athlete and podcast co-host — taught fans that the important part of a good date has a lot to do with "attitude" opposed to location. Jason, currently expecting a new baby with his wife Kylie, admitted that, "It's really what you make of it."

Travis will have plenty of time to put his "good" dating skills to use, as Swift has officially wrapped up her world tour — which raked in over a whopping $2 billion in ticket sales.

If the success of the tour wasn't enough, it's been reported that Swift isn't done spreading the love, as the songstress is set to hand out a head-turning $197 million in bonuses to everyone that made the tour possible.

Those set to leave with heavier pockets than they came with include the team truck drivers, caterers, instrument techs, merch team, lighting, sound, production staff and assistants, carpenters, dancers, band, security, choreographers, pyrotechnics, riggers, hair, makeup, wardrobe, physical therapists, and video team, according to 'PEOPLE.'

Kelce and Swift, 34, have been dating since the summer of 2023. Although rumors of a future engagement between the two have surfaced in the past, 'US Weekly' later revealed that engagement with Swift is "Not even on his radar."