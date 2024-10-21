Could Cooper Koch have a new role in the works? The Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story breakout star shared his interest in playing Patrick Bateman in Luca Guadagnino's upcoming American Pyscho remake.

Deadline reported late last week that Guadagnino is set to direct the remake the 2000 film with Scott Z. Burns adapting the screenplay. Social media quickly began buzzing with different actors they'd like to see cast, from Charles Melton to Jacob Elordi.

Cooper Koch, 28, also joined the discussion, advocating for himself as the lead role. He shared his interest with The Hollywood Reporter, saying "I haven't played a serial killer yet. I think I could do it." He also shared with Indie Wire his excitement for the possibility, continuing "I've been manifesting it. Luca, let's sit down my friend."

Koch has recently found himself a topic of interest following his compelling adaption of Erik Menéndez. He recently met with Menéndez in prison, sharing that the experience was deeply emotional with Deadline. "In preparing to play him, I developed such a care and true — I just care so much for him. I believe him, I think he's an amazing human being. And so, after playing him, getting to meet him was so rewarding and special and one of the most amazing experiences I think I'll ever have in my life."

While potentially playing Bateman in American Psycho would be his first serial killer character, Koch is no stranger to the horror genre. He has previously starred in the slasher film They/Them and the body horror film Swallowed.