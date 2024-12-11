During a recent episode of the 'We Playin Spades' podcast, Tyrese opened up about the infamous "CONGRATULATIONSSS😫" video that went viral several years ago.

Speaking with hosts Nick Cannon and Courtney Bee, the 'Baby Boy' actor admitted that, while the clip became a humorous meme for many, it was a moment he wished he could erase.

"If I could take back anything that became funny, it would probably be my crying video," Tyrese confessed.

The 45-year-old went on to explain that the situation behind the video was far from amusing at the time.

"I took those psych meds, unbeknownst to myself, had a horrible a*s reaction. The video was out there for four months," Tyrese revealed. Reflecting on how his raw emotions became fodder for online jokes, he said, "It was a complete beat down, with the ugliest crying faces and all kinds of memes. I just was like, 'Damn.' "

However, Tyrese also acknowledged the strange duality of the experience, calling it both a dark and transformative time.

"That s**t was the darkest and most beautiful moment ever," he remarked. Comparing himself to David Hasselhoff, who had his own viral moment with a crying video, the Los Angeles native joked, "David Hasselhoff had a crying video too while eating a cheeseburger. We never recover."

Despite the emotional toll, the father of two daughters pointed out that the viral moment did not hinder his career.

"I booked more movies since the crying video than I did prior to," he said with a laugh. Tyrese even quipped about uploading another emotional clip: "If I'm a book this much s**t, yeah, we know you passionate. We know you can act. I made a billy on empathy alone."