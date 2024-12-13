The Office fans on Friday got a heartwarming reunion of four of the show's stars after Jenna Fischer's recent breast cancer announcement.

On Instagram, Mindy Kaling shared a smiling group photo of herself alongside Fischer, Ellie Kemper and Angela Kinsey — indeed, The Office's Kelly, Pam, Erin and Angela, respectively.

"It's been 20 years since I first met these beautiful women!" Kaling writes. "This year was a rollercoaster to say the least, and it's so nice to be able to unpack life's joys and challenges with people who knew me when I was a 24-year-old customer service rep in the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin. I love you guys!"

Kaling also quips, "I know this was too sincere so I will add my favorite Michael Scott quote about Christmas, which is: 'Guess who I am sitting here dressed as. I will give you a hint- his last name is Christ. He has the power of flight and he can heal leopards.'" (See the post below.)

The get-together comes just two months after Fischer revealed her breast cancer journey during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

On October 8, the actor, 50, shared her diagnosis on social media, explaining that she underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation after doctors discovered an aggressive but treatable Stage 1 tumor during a routine mammogram last December.

Fischer encouraged others to prioritize their health and schedule annual mammograms, emphasizing how early detection saved her life.

Now cancer-free, Fischer says she feels "great" and hopes her story inspires support for women currently battling the disease.

Throughout her journey, Fischer credited her friends, family, and medical team for their unwavering support. Kinsey, her longtime friend and fellow Office star, was among those Fischer thanked for being part of her "amazing village."

This heartfelt reunion shows the enduring bond between the cast members of The Office and highlights their love and support for one another during life's highs and lows. Fans continue to celebrate their friendship both on and off-screen.