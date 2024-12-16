Kai Cenat has finally put the rumors to rest, officially confirming his relationship with TikTok star Gabrielle Alayah.

After weeks of speculation, fueled by sightings of the duo during a Turks and Caicos vacation earlier this month, the news has been made clear.

Close friend and fellow content creator Duke Dennis teased Cenat's romantic involvement during a live stream. Dennis joked that he realized Cenat was head over heels when he noticed him skipping videos by TikToker Cookingwithkya during their getaway — an unusual move for the Twitch star.

Kai Cenat confirms that he if dating Gabrielle Alayah (Gigi) on his comeback stream pic.twitter.com/2pGJWR97s0 — Franky Fleece (@FrankyFleece) December 16, 2024

Gabrielle Alayah, famous for her popular TikTok dance and lip-sync content, had recently addressed the swirling rumors. On her YouTube channel, she claimed she had never been involved with an influencer or rapper, dismissing the buzz about her connection with Cenat. However, fans' suspicions have now been confirmed.

Alayah has cultivated a significant following of over 460,000 on her TikTok account. She's known for her unique and playful content style, often repeating outfits across multiple videos before making a change. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Gabrielle has been a rising star since she launched her TikTok journey in late 2020, sharing relatable stories from her experiences in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

The confirmation marks a milestone for both influencers, who have garnered significant attention from their followers. As Gabrielle typically keeps her personal life under wraps, this revelation is bound to spark even more excitement and discussion about the new social media power couple.

In related news, a recent livestream involving Cenat sparked controversy after magician Max Major staged a shocking prank.

During the broadcast, Major orchestrated a setup where Cenat unknowingly pulled a rope that appeared to hoist Major into the air. Although the act was later revealed as a carefully controlled stunt, it drew significant backlash online, with critics calling it insensitive and inappropriate. Cenat expressed frustration afterward, condemning the incident for perpetuating negative stereotypes.

Magician in Kai Cenat's stream hung himself for a stunt...😱 pic.twitter.com/RQGyCDLESP — Medii🎬 (@yaboimedii) November 27, 2024

Despite the backlash, Major defended his performance, describing it as an elaborate trick meant to challenge perceptions and spark conversation.