The shocking video of Kai Cenat appearing to 'hang' a man during a livestream has stirred intense reactions online.

However, it has now been revealed that the dramatic moment was a meticulously planned prank orchestrated by YouTube magician Max Major, unbeknownst to the streamer.

Cenat, a popular Twitch streamer with 13.5 million followers, was seen in the clip pulling one of two ropes as part of a stunt. The setup involved a shirtless man, later identified as Major, standing on a yellow stool with a noose around his neck. Seconds after Cenat pulled the rope, the man was hoisted upward, sparking panic.

Viewer discretion advised.

Magician in Kai Cenat's stream hung himself for a stunt...😱

Screams erupted as those nearby rushed to lower the man to safety.

Cenat, visibly distressed, shouted to his cameraman: "What the f**k? Wait, no, no! I'm not getting banned! N***a, I might get banned! Is he good? I'll stay here. I'll stay here! Can I stay here?"

Later, it was revealed that Major had carefully staged the act to surprise Cenat. In a follow-up video on YouTube, Major explained his strategy. "What you don't know is that was all according to my plan. See, at the start of my performance, I said that tonight was all about choices. But not just the choices that you made tonight, but the choices that you made since the day that we met. Since the first time we met, you pushed me, you challenged me, and you wanted to see me fail."

Major detailed how he set up the trick to ensure Cenat would pick the "wrong" rope. "You see, you thought the game was for me to influence you to make the right choice. But all along, I plan to influence you to make the wrong choice, and I knew you'd pick the red handle," he said.

Despite the prank's controlled nature, Cenat expressed his frustration afterward, saying, "Let 'em go! He wants n****s to look... we just look like Black people that look crazy. That's what they want the things to look like. It ain't worth it, bro."

The livestream's audience had mixed reactions, with some criticizing the stunt as insensitive. One viewer commented, "I'm not digging Kai Cenat hanging that guy as a stunt, but even if he didn't know, he should've immediately shut it down. Suicide isn't a joke."

I'm not digging Kai Cenat hanging that guy as a stunt even if he didn't know he should've immediately shut it down. I've been a subscriber for years & I'm extremely bothered s*icide isn't a joke, along with joking about hanging, especially around African Americans

Max Major, a magician with over a million YouTube subscribers and a significant social media following, is no stranger to public attention. He first gained widespread recognition in 2020 on 'America's Got Talent' and describes himself as a "world-renowned mentalist" specializing in "real-life Jedi mind tricks."