Bre Tiesi went on record discussing her relationship with Nick Cannon in order to clear up any confusion, but fans were left asking, "Is the relationship in the room with us?"

During Tiesi's appearance on 'Wednesday's Podcast,' the model — who met Cannon when she appeared on 'Wild 'n Out' over 10 years ago — explained that they are "very much together" and denied claims that they are simply "co-parenting."

Tiesi, 33, who appeared in several episodes of Cannon's TV series, told the host that they are "open and happy" and that's their thing.

"I like to be clear, we don't co-parent, we are very much together. And that's why people are confused," Tiesi began. "Me and my partner [Cannon] have been on and off for years, and basically he has other partners and we're just open and happy and that's our thing."

When the host asked what that's called, Tiesi chucked it up to, "I do what I want to do," before bursting into laughter. "I'm not a jealous person," she stated, adding that she doesn't want a conventional relationship and only wants to be responsible for her child.

"I feel like this is probably — which is crazy — the healthiest relationship I've ever had. Like, we never fight, we never have any toxicity, we don't argue, like nothing. And he's the best dad and he's so present, like I never ask this man to do something and he doesn't do it."

Although the model admitted that they don't live together, she revealed that they spend "multiple nights together" and have established a set schedule, which includes yoga dates, days they both put their son to bed, and weekend sports, maintaining that "he's very involved."

"He understands the situation that we're in, and he's really good at just doing what makes everyone happy," she concluded. That said, fans weren't buying the relationship or the alleged flexibility, as one declared, "I pray a love like this never finds me."

"You are very much single ma'am," a second fan poked. "Results of long term Narcissistic brainwashing = low self esteem and low expectations," a second wrote. "Bre, you're with him. He's not with you," a third said alongside a teary eyed emoji. "Money is a hell of a drug," a fourth added. "Wisdom has been chasing her, but she is faster!!" another teased.

Despite adding an additional five women to his life, Cannon went on record earlier this year revealing he'd "absolutely" get back with his vocal bombshell ex-wife, Mariah Carey. When asked why he wouldn't try, the father of 12 jokingly responded, "She don't want me."

In addition to the twins Moroccan and Monroe he shares with Carey, 55, he is also the father of Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon, daughter Powerful Queen, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, son Legendary Love, and daughter Onyx Ice Cole.