Bre Tiesi claims she's "one and done" after welcoming her first baby with "Wild'n Out" star, Nick Cannon.

The new mother of one appeared in the reality TV series, "Selling Sunset" where she claimed she has no interest in having any more children, doubling down that she was "absolutely" sure.

According to 'PEOPLE,' Tiesi shares her new son with 43-year-old Cannon — who is currently a father of 12 — sharing those children with six different mothers.

Per the media outlet, Tiesi expressed that her son, Legendary Love, has also voiced his opinion regarding the matter. "My son now tells me, "No more pictures, Mommy, no more pictures, Mommy,' Tiesi said, per the media outlet.

When her co-star Jason Oppenheim — a fellow real estate agent — asked her if she was done having kids, she responded bluntly with, "Absolutely."

"One and done?" Oppenheimer reiterated.

"Without question," she said per the media outlet. "Yes."

Although she claims she loves being a mother, she reportedly finds it hard to balance her budding career as a real estate broker in addition to taking on the role of motherhood. She also revealed her struggle with bouts of "insane mom guilt."

"I love my son, but it's a lot balancing a career and feeling like you have any life at all or any identity at all," she stated, per 'PEOPLE.' "It wouldn't be fair to bring in another kid, because I already have this insane mom guilt of not doing enough for him. So how do you have another one?"

That said, the reality star sang praises for proud father Nick Cannon, commending him for his ability to split his time between 12 children.

"He manages it really well. I feel like that's why no one ever hears anything because we're all happy. We all make it work," Tiesi, 31, detailed their co-parent ability.

"He's such a good person, genuinely, and he really cares and he does want to be there and he's never gonna blow anything off."