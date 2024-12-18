Tony Buzbee has formally announced that his law firm is suing Roc Nation.

Buzbee — also on board fighting for clients suing disgraced entertainment boss Sean "Diddy" Combs — took to Instagram Wednesday, December 18, to publicly announce that the Buzbee Law Firm filed a suit against not only Roc Nation, but lawyers Marcy Croft and Quinn Emanuel, for alleged violations of various state laws including barratry and impersonation of a public official, per his writing.

Barratry, in legal terms, include encouraging and inciting lawsuits between others for personal gain. This can include bringing suits in the name of a fictitious plaintiff, or without the consent of a real person.

The legal giant has been vocal throughout the process of fighting for Combs' alleged victims. Now, Jay-Z — real name Shawn Corey Carter — has been associated in the lawsuit filed for the drugging and rape of a minor at an after-party in the 2000s.

Buzbee has previously stated that he will not be "bullied or intimidated."

"The case was brought on behalf of a former client of the firm who was illegally solicited by agents working on behalf of the Defendants. These agents pretended to working for the State of Texas and offered the former client money to sue the Buzbee Law Firm. This illegal conduct has happened more than two dozen times to date and has resulted in two utterly frivolous cases against the firm," the attorney alleged in the Instagram caption.

"The lawsuit filed today alleges that the Defendants' conspiracy is intended to obstruct justice and prevent the Buzbee Law Firm from pursuing cases related to the Diddy litigation in New York. The conduct isn't just alleged—it was caught on tape.

"Defendant Marcy Croft, who describes herself on social media as part of "Team Roc" is orchestrating the conspiracy along with assistance from Defendant Quinn Emanuel. As you can see from the screen shot, Croft, Quinn Emanuel, and Roc Nation have a long working history. The suit alleges Defendant Roc Nation is financing the illegal effort."

The attorney continued: "As set forth in the lawsuit, earlier this week, agents acting on Croft's behalf again were caught on tape soliciting and offering money (up to $10,000) to former clients of The Buzbee Law Firm to convince them to file a frivolous case against the Buzbee Law Firm."

The lawyer and political figure maintains that those involved have "stooped to a new low" in order to "intimidate" his law firm to keep them from doing important work, alleging that they've even contacted clients and former clients and offering them cash incentives to sue his firm.

"This conduct was specifically targeted at our firm so we would not pursue cases related to the Diddy litigation. LET ME BE CLEAR: we will not be bullied or intimidated," Buzbee continued. "The Defendants this time overstepped, got sloppy, and stupidly got caught at their illegal scheme on tape."

"We have reported this conduct to the authorities, and intend to cooperate with the authorities to ensure all involved are prosecuted to the full extent allowed under Texas law," the caption of his detailed post concluded.

Fans in the comment thread showed unwavering support, seemingly on board with Buzbee and his team seeking justice in what has become a plethora of connecting cases. "Get em Buzbee!" one fan replied, as another added "TEAM BUZBEE" alongside fire emojis. Dozens of fans are seen adding applause GIFs to the thread in support of the lawsuit.

Previously, the lawyer was called out by Carter for the accusations against him. The rapper claimed that Buzbee had a "pattern of theatrics" and that the allegations were "heinous," per 'Music Times.'