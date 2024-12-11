Jennifer Lopez has become indirectly tied to the resurfaced allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter following unearthed photos of her arguing with Combs on the night of the alleged assault of a 13-year-old girl.

The incident reportedly occurred after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards at an afterparty attended by both rappers and other high-profile figures.

The amended lawsuit, filed Sunday, December 8, accuses Combs, 55, and Carter, 55, of drugging and raping the minor at the event. The victim, referred to as Jane Doe, alleges that a female celebrity witnessed the assault but did not intervene. Although Lopez is not named in the lawsuit and is not suggested to be the unnamed witness, images show her and Combs in a heated exchange at the same party.

Jennifer Lopez caught up in Jay-Z rape scandal as unearthed photo shows her arguing with Diddy on night of alleged assault https://t.co/6Vg74yEq2b pic.twitter.com/pYDOf3umoh — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 11, 2024

The photos, obtained by the 'Daily Mail,' captured at the now-defunct Lotus nightclub in New York City, show Lopez scowling at Combs before walking away. Lopez, who dated Combs from 1999 to 2001, was dressed in a multicolored mini tube dress at the time. The lawsuit describes the alleged events as Combs and Carter taking turns assaulting the victim while a third celebrity watched.

The victim alleges that she was handed a reddish-yellow drink at the party, after which she felt "woozy and lightheaded." Seeking refuge, she entered an unlocked room, only to be followed by Combs, Carter, and the unnamed female celebrity. According to the lawsuit, Combs aggressively approached her, saying, "You ready to party!" before the alleged assault occurred.

Jay-Z has vehemently denied the claims, calling them "so heinous in nature" and urging lawyer Tony Buzbee to file a criminal complaint rather than a civil one. "Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?" Carter stated in response.