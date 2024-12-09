Lawyer Tony Buzbee spoke against the harassment he and his family are currently experiencing following the civil lawsuit against Jay-Z, aka Shawn Carter.

Buzbee has always been vocal about the challenges in handling the case against Sean "Diddy" Combs, who has been associated with Jay-Z in the lawsuit filed for the drugging and rape of a minor at an after-party in the 2000s.

With the newest civil lawsuit filed against Jay-Z, Buzbee has expressed his strong stance about the latest harassment he has been receiving. On December 9, Buzbee posted an old photo of him during his time as a platoon commander.

The lawyer shared that he still has the same resolve as the person in the photo despite intimidation tactics against him.

"Despite a coordinated and aggressive effort that has included harassing my kids, contacting my clients, and former clients to encourage them to sue me, contacting my colleagues or former employees asking if I've 'abused' them, showing up at my current employees' homes to harass them, filing frivolous cases against me and my law firm, defaming me with outrageous assertions to anyone who will listen, and having mysterious people follow me and my family, I'm still THAT guy."

He added, "I won't be bullied or intimidated."

Previously, the lawyer was called out by Carter for the accusations against him. The rapper claimed that Buzbee had a "pattern of theatrics" and that the allegations were "heinous."

--Originally appeared on 'Music Times.'