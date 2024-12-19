Nia Long is the new face of SKIMS' 2024 shapewear campaign, showcasing pieces from the Body, Seamless Sculpt, and Hosiery collections.

Long's collaboration with SKIMS has sparked significant social media reactions on her timeless beauty.

"The beauty about being a woman is when you feel good, you look good. Whatever stage of your life, whatever age, whatever size, we have to love every inch and own every part of ourselves," 'The Best Man' actress said in a statement. "I'm truly honored to be a part of this campaign. SKIMS has redefined shapewear with pieces that not only look incredible but also give me the confidence and support I need to feel my best."

The campaign, photographed by Vanessa Beecroft, features the 54-year-old in an array of poses, modeling the brand's tonal shapewear designs in varying neutral tones.

"I have been in awe of Nia since the 90s, so to have her star in our latest SKIMS shapewear campaign is truly iconic," Kim Kardashian said. "Nia is such a beautiful and confident woman, which was so effortlessly captured for the campaign. She looks so incredible in every single piece."

nia long look so damn good in this skims campaign 😍 pic.twitter.com/pPQ8YyQdCr — B ♡ (@Ms_Britany) December 19, 2024

Long also expressed her admiration for the creative team behind the campaign, stating, "Vanessa is amazing. Her eye is impeccable," when speaking about Beecroft. She added that the experience was one of the most memorable shoots of her career, due to the supportive environment and collaborative energy on set.

Fans took to SKIMS' official X account to express their admiration for Long's elegance and beauty. Comments ranged from "Sheesh," and "Fine wine" to "Wow" and "My twin." One user, @Passionmiyaa2, added "🔥🔥," highlighting the overwhelming positive reception.

In other Long news, she reprised her fan-favorite 'Love Jones' character alongside her on-screen beau Larenz Tate in a sweet Walmart Christmas ad.

The romance between Long and Tate's characters, Darius and Nina, in the 1997 classic had an open-ending, suggesting they reconciled with the final scene showing Darius pursuing Nina after she read a poem for him at a club. But Walmart made it clear with their adorable commercial featuring the pair, reprising their roles, of where they now stand — as a happily married couple.

The ad features Nina finding a package from Walmart outside her home, delighted by the surprise. She brings it into her cozy living room, decked out for the holidays, before greeting their teenage daughter.

Long added that shooting the ad "was so much fun," as she had always wanted to be in a Christmas commercial so she was thrilled to "make that dream a reality."

"We are both so connected to our characters from Love Jones and believe that today, they are still in love, celebrating holidays together," Tate added. "It was such a seamless opportunity that we were thrilled to be part of."