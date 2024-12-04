Nia Long and Larenz Tate had a sweet Love Jones reunion for Walmart's Christmas ad.

The romance between Long and Tate's characters, Darius and Nina, in the 1997 classic had an open-ending, suggesting they reconciled with the final scene showing Darius pursuing Nina after she read a poem for him at a club. But Walmart made it clear with their adorable commercial featuring the pair, reprising their roles, of where they now stand — as a happily married couple.

The ad features Nina finding a package from Walmart outside her home, delighted by the surprise. She brings it into her cozy living room, decked out for the holidays.

When she opens the box, she finds a Victrola record player and gasps. "Is this an early present?," she asks Darius. "You know I don't like to wait," he responds before planting a kiss on her cheek. "Merry Christmas, babe."

"Mind if I play a little something for you?" Darius asks, setting the mood with The Isley Brothers' "Groove With You." He twirls Nina around the room, looking blissfully in love.

Speaking with FoodSided about the reunion, Tate, 49, gushed over the opportunity to continue Darius and Nina's love story. "I think fans have been waiting for this for a very long time and they'll be thrilled to see our characters back together this holiday season," he said.

"These ad spots incorporate nostalgic moments from the original movie while continuing Nina and Darius' love story and the family they've built together," continued the actor. "It's perfectly heartwarming for the holidays and Love Jones fans will love it."

Long added that shooting the ad "was so much fun," as she had always wanted to be in a Christmas commercial so she was thrilled to "make that dream a reality."

Larenz also noted that because he and Long "have such a strong friendship in real life," working alongside each other for Walmart "just made sense."

"We are both so connected to our characters from Love Jones and believe that today, they are still in love, celebrating holidays together. It was such a seamless opportunity that we were thrilled to be part of," he shared.

This isn't the only TV reunion Walmart had in store this holiday season.

The multinational retail corporation also made a Gilmore Girls ad, giving a peek at how Luke (Scott Patterson) and Lorelai (Lauren Graham) are celebrating Christmas in Stars Hollow.

