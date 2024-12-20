Amid his high-profile lawsuit representing multiple women alleging past sexual assault by Sean "Diddy" Combs and Jay-Z, Texas attorney Anthony "Tony" Buzbee finds himself entangled in legal woes of his own, with a surprising arrest record from the past coming to light.

A new legal complaint lodged last Thursday alleges that Buzbee "deliberately [gave] a woman a sexually transmitted disease" and "hit her so hard that he smashed her teeth."

The lawyer allegedly took advantage of the woman's faith in him, starting from their initial interaction on the internet in 2018.

As reported by The Post, the accuser said that Buzbee pursued a romantic relationship with her, asking her to visit Houston for a dinner outing and a show.

After securing accommodations at an upscale hotel, Buzbee persuaded her to extend her stay beyond the event. Subsequently, they participated in intimate relations.

The legal claim alleged that Buzbee neglected to reveal a sexually transmitted infection.

Following their rendezvous, the woman reported feeling uneasy in her private regions upon arriving home. She then sought medical attention, and the doctor diagnosed her with a sexually transmitted disease.

The woman immediately reached out to Buzbee to inform him of the news. His response, allegedly, was apologetic but showed no surprise, almost as if he had been aware of his infection beforehand.

She further stated that Buzbee urged her to keep her diagnosis confidential and promised free legal assistance in return. According to the woman, Buzbee coerced her into silence, leading her to maintain their romance.

It was also alleged that Buzbee exhibited aggressive behavior when he witnessed her engaging in conversation with another man at a New York City bar, "leaving her with two broken teeth."

Years later, Buzbee proceeded to act as legal counsel for the woman during her divorce proceedings in 2021.

Allegations in the legal complaint suggested that Buzbee took advantage of the situation by "doctoring the Plaintiff's medical records to make it look as if he could not have been the one who infected her with a venereal disease."

The legal paperwork also indicated that the attorney reportedly changed the year of the STD test findings from 2018 to 2020. The lawyer reportedly leveraged medical documents in an attempt to coerce the husband, bypassing standard negotiation channels.

Ultimately, Buzbee reportedly agreed to a settlement significantly below what the purported victim was entitled to in the divorce proceedings.

Two other cases were discovered that were brought upon Buzbee.

The lawyer found himself in legal trouble in 2016 for driving while intoxicated in Texas.

According to Radar Online's findings, official records reveal that the Harris County District Attorney's office decided to drop the drunk driving charge once Buzbee successfully finished a one-year intervention program ahead of schedule, completing it in just eight months.

In a separate legal action, Matthew Thompson, his former client, lodged a federal complaint in Louisiana, alleging that Buzbee had deceived him in relation to funds from a personal injury settlement.

However, in a statement to the outlet, Thompson said, "This issue was litigated and we were found to have handled it correctly."

Meanwhile, the woman's case and other cases coming to light of Buzbee's alleged assault are reportedly efforts aimed at tarnishing his reputation and deterring him from pursuing legal action against Diddy, have escalated to criminal levels.

The lawyer told The US Mirror in a statement, "This latest case, like the others, is frivolous, laughable, and ridiculous and will be dismissed along with the others. It now seems that every other day there is another false claim filed, all of which are being ginned up by individuals working on behalf of or in concert with Roc Nation."