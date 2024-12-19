A spokesperson for Roc Nation has issued a response statement to Tony Buzbee following his formal announcement that the Buzbee Law Firm is suing the entertainment company.

The representative called the lawsuit against the entertainment company "baloney," and declared that Buzbee's lawsuit citing alleged "violations of various state laws" was a "sham."

The entertainment company declared the bold legal move a distraction from Buzbee's law firm onto the media production company.

"Tony Buzbee's baloney lawsuit against Roc Nation is nothing but another sham. It's a pathetic attempt to distract and deflect attention. This sideshow won't change the ultimate outcome and true justice will be served soon," Roc Nation stated, per 'Vibe.'

Buzbee alleged that Roc Nation violated laws including barratry and impersonation of a public official, adding that the conduct was "caught on tape," per a statement posted to Instagram Wednesday, December 18.

In addition to suing the media production company, Buzbee also listed lawyers Quinn Emanuel and Marcy Croft for allegedly taking part in violations. Buzbee used a screenshot of Croft praising Jay-Z in his Instagram lawsuit announcement, where she appears to be thanking the "Song Cry" rapper for their partnership.

"Amazing work! We are very proud to be a small part of this great team!! Thank you #RocNation and #TeamRoc for all that you do," Croft wrote in the screenshot.

"The case was brought on behalf of a former client of the firm who was illegally solicited by agents working on behalf of the Defendants. These agents pretended to working for the State of Texas and offered the former client money to sue the Buzbee Law Firm. This illegal conduct has happened more than two dozen times to date and has resulted in two utterly frivolous cases against the firm," the attorney alleged in the lengthy Instagram caption.

Buzbee continued: "This conduct was specifically targeted at our firm so we would not pursue cases related to the Diddy litigation. LET ME BE CLEAR: we will not be bullied or intimidated. The Defendants this time overstepped, got sloppy, and stupidly got caught at their illegal scheme on tape.

"We have reported this conduct to the authorities, and intend to cooperate with the authorities to ensure all involved are prosecuted to the full extent allowed under Texas law," the caption of his detailed post concluded.

Previously, the lawyer was called out by Jay-Z for the accusations against him. The rapper claimed that Buzbee had a "pattern of theatrics" and that the allegations were "heinous," per 'Music Times.'