Keyshia Cole has once again become the topic of conversation after stepping out in a daring outfit that sparked divided opinions online. The "Love" singer, known for her confident style, was seen dancing and enjoying herself in a sparkling mesh dress that left little to the imagination.

Social media users were quick to weigh in, with reactions ranging from admiration to criticism.

One user commented, "Keyshia Cole is 43 years old. She's too old to be dressing like that," while another echoed, "She looks good but too old for this."

The Oakland, California, native wore a sparkly see-through top that showed her areolas, what some called were pasties instead. Pasties are used to hide sensitive areas, typically worn under clothing, or to replace bras for those who want to go braless.

Despite the critiques, many came to Cole's defense, praising her for embracing her individuality. "Imagine telling Tina Turner, Cher, or Diana Ross that they couldn't dress sexy in their 40s," one person pointed out. Another user highlighted the double standards, saying, "Beyoncé is literally older and has worn similar things, but y'all love it."

Supporters of Cole also called out the ageist remarks, questioning why women over 40 are judged so harshly for their fashion choices. "When did 43 become old?" asked one commenter. "Stop telling people, especially women, how to dress and age-shaming them," another wrote.

Others admired Cole's confidence and celebrated her ability to live unapologetically. "If you still got it, flaunt it," one user stated, while another declared, "YOLO – she looks good."

In November 2024, Cole revealed the emotional backstory behind her iconic 2005 ballad "Love" during an interview on Way Up With Angela Yee.

Speaking candidly, the Grammy-nominated artist shared how the single was inspired by unrequited feelings for a man who didn't reciprocate her affection.

"Know, the guy didn't like me. He just didn't like me, you know," Cole explained to Yee in a clip published on November 28. "And I was, like, madly in love, and it was like, 'Yeah, you know.' But because, I mean, he was well off, you know, and I was really young, and the women that he liked was much older and established, and so he just wasn't, wasn't like into me like that."

The iconic R&B songstress went public with her controversial romantic relationship with Atlanta rapper Hunxho in early 2024.

Cole, 43, and Hunxho, 25, would confirm their relationship back in April, sparking fans' concern over their 18-year age gap. Still, the "Princess of Hip Hop Soul" was happy to be hand-in-hand with the rapper — who gifted her a Maybach for her 43rd birthday.

The "I Remember" vocalist shared a message on her Instagram Story to let the public know her and Hunxho may be finito.

"Single Af," the mother of two wrote in a screenshot obtained by 'The Shade Room' on Tuesday, November 5. The post has since been deleted.