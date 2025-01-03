Meghan McCain is unimpressed by Meghan Markle's "out of touch" attempt to resonate with viewers in her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

The columnist and blogger took to social media to voice her opinion on the Duchess of Sussex and her "ill advised" lifestyle series, calling the royal out for what she deems helps her "ego" and nothing else.

"I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing," McCain, 40, began in the repost of Markle's series trailer on X on January 2. "Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family."

"Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored. All of this even in the trailer is highly curated, produced and out of touch. There have been 2 terror attacks in 2 days, major wars raging and Americans can't pay for groceries. We are a country in rage, uncertainty and intensity right now," McCain added.

She continued: "This concept is ill advised. I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low income neighborhoods. Do something to help people instead of your ego."

"This is why the world doesn't like you, nothing else. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment," she concluded.

While the former ABC News contributor — and daughter of the late Republican politician John McCain — may have come off harsh, many in the comment section resonated with her message, while others took the opportunity to clap back.

"Celebrating herself. Does she have any other skills? The next thing she will be marketing will be her divorce. Then her recovery. Then her next relationship. It will never end. She is her own grift. Shameless," one fan responded. "Well said Meghan. I agree with you. I used to like her too but all changed after what she did to the royal family," a second chimed in.

"'Do something to help people instead of your ego' said a woman who made a career of criticizing and attacking others," one disagreer stated. "This is why the world doesn't like you @MeghanMcCain. Just completely and utterly tone deaf to the moment. Nobody would know your name if it wasn't for your Daddy!!" another poked.

The series — which centers culinary, gardening, and creativity — is set to roll out with 33-minute episodes produced by Markle and Harry's production company Archewell Productions and The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) in partnership with Sony Pictures Television.

Markle will appear in the series alongside actress and comedian Mindy Kaling, and Alice Waters, in addition to an appearance by her husband, Prince Harry.

"I have been so excited to share this with you!" Markle wrote in the caption of her social media post. "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan."

With Love, Meghan debuts on Netflix on January 15.