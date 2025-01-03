Prince Harry is reportedly feeling regret over the fallout from the landmark publication of his tell-all memoir Spare, which sent shockwaves through the royal family two years ago.

Published in January 2023, the book was a global sensation and became the fastest-selling book in history. However, its personal revelations and criticisms may have left lasting damage for the royal.

According to a source, Harry has mixed feelings about the memoir's impact. "Although Harry is glad he got to share his side, he does have some regrets about how everything was handled," the source says, as reported by The Mirror.

The Duke of Sussex allegedly wrote the book while still feeling intense anger toward his family, and he is now said to be questioning whether airing grievances in such a public way was the right decision, the source claims.

The memoir details tense moments with Harry's father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William. Among the most explosive claims were Charles' reported concerns about finances to support Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, and one particularly heated argument between Meghan and Kate Middleton, William's spouse, over bridesmaid dresses.

These revelations reportedly strained already fragile family ties. But the distance between Harry, Meghan and the royal family has been compounded by geography and circumstance.

The Royal Family Children

While Prince William's children — George, Charlotte and Louis — enjoy close bonds with their extended family, Harry and Meghan's children, Archie and Lilibet, are growing up with limited contact with their royal relatives.

This disconnect is reportedly weighing on the Sussexes. "It hurts to see all the kids getting along while Archie and Lilibet barely know their cousins," the source in the British tabloid report from Friday (Jan. 3) continues.

However, despite the strained relationship, the couple may be open to reconciliation. "Harry has wanted a family reunion for years, and Meghan is starting to see the value in building bridges," the insider adds.

Meanwhile, Meghan has admired Kate Middleton's approach to family and public life. According to the source, she appreciates how Kate balances her royal duties with raising young children, which she finds inspiring.

As Harry and Meghan focus on their careers and family, the new year could bring change. Meghan recently relaunched her Instagram account, signaling a potential return to public life.

Whether 2025 includes a royal family reunion remains to be seen, but the Sussexes appear open to the possibility.