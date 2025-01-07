Following a controversy involving claims of brutal abuse and cannibalism, Armie Hammer's acting career has taken a surprising turn.

The 38-year-old has always denied the allegations that have been made against him. In addition, he has already been cleared of the charges following a Los Angeles Police Department investigation in 2023.

Now, it seems that he's ready for comeback and has even secured an upcoming project directed by Uwe Boll.

Variety reported that the "Call Me by Your Name" actor is gearing up to take on a fresh role set to begin filming in Croatia soon for a movie called "The Dark Knight."

This should not be confused with the 2008 Christopher Nolan "Batman" movie.

In the movie, Hammer will portray the character of Sanders, an individual who "takes justice into his own hands as he sets out to hunt down criminals."

Even as Sanders receives admiration from the community and online followers, local authorities view him as a threat to public safety and seek to arrest him.

Reflecting on the movie, Boll expressed enthusiasm, saying, "The story of 'The Dark Knight' couldn't be a more current topic, and I'm excited to bring it to life with this excellent cast."

Michael Roesch, the executive producer, also emphasized that the film stands out distinctly from Chris Nolan's work, ensuring no room for misunderstanding.

He told Variety, "With Armie Hammer in the lead role and more great actors to be announced soon, and with an outstanding script, we are excited to build up on the great response we got for 'First Shift' and 'Run,' and will have another strong movie soon."

This comes after Hammer shared that he is being selective about the movie roles he pursues as his career gains momentum once again.

During a recent appearance on the "Your Mom's House" podcast, he openly discussed his resurgence in Hollywood following controversies involving allegations of cannibalism, sexual misconduct, and rape that temporarily derailed his professional trajectory.

"I'm turning down jobs. My dance card is getting pretty full," he said.

In his recent announcement regarding his comeback to the big screen, Hammer also shared details about his role set in a western period backdrop.

The former "Gossip Girl" star will also star in the movie "Frontier Crucible," alongside actors Thomas Jane and William H. Macy. The movie is directed by Travis Mills.

On his return to acting, Hammer said that reestablishing himself within Hollywood's elite would require patience and perseverance.

"It's slow, but generally now the conversation when my name comes up with people in the industry is, 'Man, that guy got fucked,'" he said. "And that feels really good. It's really encouraging."

Hammer was found himself in the middle of controversy in 2021 after the emergence of explicit text messages with multiple women. This tumultuous period also saw allegations from a woman named Effie, who claimed that Hammer had sexually assaulted her in 2017.

Two additional women spoke out, detailing instances of emotional manipulation by Hammer that resulted in them seeking help for post-traumatic stress disorder.

In response, Hammer argued that the dynamics in question were based on mutual agreement within sadomasochistic partnerships, although he acknowledged his behavior towards the women was emotionally harmful.