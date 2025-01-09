Paige DeSorbo, star of the reality show "Summer House," has shot down cheating rumors involving her ex, Craig Conover, and comedian Marcello Hernández in a recent episode of her podcast, "Giggly Squad."

While she's been on the receiving on a lot of hate comments, it seems that co-host Hannah Berner has her back.

The rumor came shortly after DeSorbo announced her breakup from reality star boyfriend Conover, whom she had dated for three years.

DeSorbo admitted she "died laughing" when she found out about accusations that she'd cheated, as she stated on the Jan. 7 episode of the podcast.

"I don't care about any rumor that is ever said about me," she said while adding that she felt the need to contact Hernández to explain.

"I felt weird. I was like, 'I have to text Marcello because what if he sees this? What if he has a girlfriend,' DeSorbo explained, as quoted by The Entertainment Weekly.

Berner chimed in to express her disbelief over the rumors and referred to Hernández as her "little bro."

"She would never touch my baby brother," said Berner

DeSorbo joked, "I was like, 'I can't have sex with a minor, that's illegal!'"

DeSorbo said that she texted Hernández to explain and was terrified for what his reaction was gonna be. To her surprise, Hernández replied with a resounding "F--- yeah!"

This quick-witted follow-up eased potential tension surrounding the accusations.

After the DeSorbo and Conover's split hit the news on Dec. 30, DeSorbo clarified that "no one did anything" wrong between them.

Their breakup, she described, was mutual, mature, and based on consideration for what lies ahead for each of them respectively.

DeSorbo then justified that she and Conover expressed how they feel, saying, "No one did anything. It wasn't a bad thing."

The news of the breakup prompted a lot of negative comments from fans on social media, and some of it were aimed at Hernández.

DeSorbo revealed that Hernández sent her screenshots from social media users who were accusing him of causing Paige and Craig's breakup, with comments such as, "We f--king hate you now."

After facing this backlash, she apologized to Hernández, calling it "embarrassing" and noting that "no one involved was defending me, which I found interesting."

While appearing on Instagram on Jan. 7, Conover reacted to the separation with shock.

He said, as quoted by E Online, "This has all been very, very unexpected, to say the least."

He added, "I was very shocked and it's OK. It takes two people to be in a relationship. You can't control other people, you can only control how you react to it."

He also thanked fans for the kind messages he received as he deals with the breakup.

Conover and DeSorbo started dating after meeting on the crossover series "Winter House" in 2021.