The mystery surrounding the tragic death of the Notorious B.I.G., who was killed at 24 in a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997, remains unsolved. Now, a new documentary, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, delves into rumors linking Sean "Diddy" Combs to the incident. The documentary, which premiered on Peacock, includes interviews with members of Diddy's inner circle, including his former bodyguard, Gene Deal.

"So did he directly have something to do with it? He could have," Deal states in the film. Deal, who worked with Diddy from 1991 to 2005, recalls events leading up to the murder. He describes Diddy as unusually anxious during the week before the shooting, allegedly discouraging Biggie from traveling to London despite Biggie's plans.

Biggie "was telling people he had to be in London ... [but] Puff was telling people he ain't going to London that whole week," Deal also says in the doc via The New York Post.

Deal shares how he learned about a last-minute decision to attend a party hosted by 'Vibe' magazine following the Soul Train Awards -- the party Biggie attended before he was shot to death.

"I'm sitting up at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and I get a phone call. It's about 9 o'clock. And they say, 'Gene, get ready, we going to the Vibe party,'" he recounts. Concerned about the escalating East Coast/West Coast feud following Tupac Shakur's murder, Deal warned Diddy about potential danger. "I said, 'Yo man, if we go to this party tonight, one of us gon' get killed.'"

After leaving the 'Vibe' party, Biggie and Diddy traveled in separate cars. Deal recalls the chilling moment shots were fired. "The next thing you know you hear, 'Pow! Pow! Pow! Pow!'" Biggie was struck four times while seated in his vehicle. As they rushed him to the hospital, Deal says Biggie's last words were, "Just do it."

Reflecting on the tragedy, Deal shares the emotional weight of that night. "Many a year, I couldn't fight back the tears knowing that young man was murdered," he says.

The documentary also highlights Diddy's denial of involvement in Biggie's murder. His attorneys called the allegations "baseless," while executive producer Ari Mark admitted, "It felt like there's more of a story."