Tony Slattery, the renowned British comedian and actor known for his work in 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?', has died at age 65 following a heart attack.

According to 'The Hollywood Reporter', his partner's representative, Mark Michael Hutchinson, confirmed the news on Tuesday.

"It is with great sadness we must announce actor and comedian Tony Slattery, aged 65, has passed away today, Tuesday morning, following a heart attack on Sunday evening," Hutchinson stated.

A contemporary of British entertainment with colleagues like Emma Thompson, Hugh Laurie, and Stephen Fry, Slattery attended Cambridge University's Footlights drama club. Despite his working-class background in Stonebridge, north London, he won a scholarship to Cambridge, where Fry invited him to join a comedy troupe that included future stars Thompson, Laurie, Sandi Toksvig, Jan Ravens, and Richard Vranch.

Beyond his work on 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?', Slattery showed off his acting chops in films like 'Peter's Friends' and 'The Crying Game' (1989). His stage work earned him an Olivier Award nomination for his role as Gordon in 'Neville's Island'.

Slattery's early television career included appearances on 'Saturday Stayback' and 'Behind the Bike Sheds' before he found his most memorable role as a regular performer on 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' starting in 1988, where his quick wit and improvisational skills made him a standout performer.

Read more: Kate Middleton Announces Her Cancer is in Remission After Surprise Visit to Hospital Where She Was Treated

The news of his passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from the entertainment community.

Comedian Al Murray praised Slattery's "dazzling talent," while "Absolutely Fabulous" actress Helen Lederer shared a deeply personal remembrance, noting his role as her best man at two weddings and calling him her "best friend in laughter, wit, love, and absurdity."