A new Peacock documentary, 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy,' has unveiled troubling allegations against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, including claims of cannibalistic threats and inappropriate behavior during his time producing the reality series 'Making the Band 2'.

Sara Rivers, a former contestant on the reality show that ran from 2000 to 2004, describes witnessing disturbing incidents during production. According to Rivers, Combs once told a band member, "You make me so mad I want to eat your flesh."

She also alleges that when another contestant rolled her eyes, Combs threatened, "I could get a crackhead and pay them $20 to smack the s**t out of you."

The documentary also features testimony from an anonymous former Bad Boy Entertainment employee who claims involvement in recruiting underage girls for what were called "freak off" parties.

The employee details specific aspects of these gatherings, including Combs' alleged use of red lighting in certain rooms, stating, "Anytime the studio or any rooms were red, it's red because he felt like the frequency for f**king or making love or s*x."

The former employee further describes an incident where Combs allegedly selected young women at a gathering, claiming, "He looked at two of the girls, winked his eyes, pointed, and said, 'Y'all come here...' and then he walked out and left into his room and didn't come out until a whole 'nother 24 hours."

These new allegations surface as Combs faces mounting legal challenges, including a federal investigation into sexual assault and racketeering claims, alongside multiple civil lawsuits alleging abuse.

The documentary adds to growing public scrutiny of Combs' conduct throughout his career as a music industry executive and television personality.

Combs has not offered commentary on the latest accusation, though he and his legal team have previously denied all allegations against him.