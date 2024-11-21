Netflix is currently being sued by a Florida man after he received glitchy service while streaming the legendary boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

A man named Ronald "Blue" Denton filed the class-action lawsuit in Hillsborough County, Florida, on Monday, November 18, citing a breach of contract.

The suit accuses the streaming service of deception, claiming users had to endure an "unwatchable" livestream, which took place on Friday, November 15.

"Sixty million Americans were hyped to see 'Iron' Mike Tyson, 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' versus YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul. What they saw was 'The Baddest Streaming on the Planet,' " the lawsuit obtained by 'USA Today' states.

Netflix attempts to host a big named fight with Mike Tyson. Servers crash. No one can watch the show or the fight. Incompetency reigns supreme here. pic.twitter.com/9KJPNNN4fw — Derek Richey (@BoomerRichey) November 16, 2024

The documents didn't hesitate to include the frustrations of others as well, as the media outlet stated that the lawsuit listed over 100,000 people who complained of problems online regarding streaming quality.

"Boxing fans, along with the average Americans wanting to see a legend in what would most likely be his last fight, were faced with legendary problems, including no access, streaming glitches and buffering issues," the lawsuit said.

That said, the glitchy outcome of the stream didn't stop fans from tuning into the iconic fight — which Tyson later admitted may be his last fight.

Figures from the streaming service reported more than 108 million viewers around the world, marking the event the "most streamed sporting event ever." Despite the streaming service deeming the event an astronomical success, the lawsuit filed by Denton states otherwise.

The filing maintains that viewers "did not get what they bargained for" as they missed part or all of the fight, per the news outlet. The contest was of huge betting interest, as Paul, 27, belatedly beat 58-year-old Tyson, winning by an eight-round decision.

Even though the event was officially sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, many observers said the match lacked integrity and that Tyson was too washed up to compete on the day. It was reported that Paul could have knocked out Tyson anytime he wanted.

After the bout, the Cleveland, Ohio, native told reporters right after the fight that he pulled back on purpose. "I didn't want to hurt someone that didn't need to be hurt," he told them. When asked if he carried Tyson throughout the fight, Paul said yes because he wanted to give the fans a show.