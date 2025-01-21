Luenell spoke out against Wendy Williams' heartbreaking conservatorship, demanding that the people doing "their job" simply need to "let her go home."

The comedian spoke candidly on what's now become the #FreeWendy movement — similar to that of Britney Spears' #FreeBritney movement — days after the legendary talk show host called into The Breakfast Club declaring that her life is "f****d up."

Luenell — who admits she's gotten many opportunities from The Wendy Williams Show star — told TMZ that although she has no way to get to Williams directly, she wanted her to know that people out here "love" her and "want the best" for her.

"We want her to get back with her family mainly, her niece, her father, her sister, her son, and we just pray that some kinda way way they'll be able to legally break her out of this jail because she doesn't deserve to be in jail," Luenell, 65, told the Hollywood outlet.

"She's living in the conditions that Diddy's living in," the comedian added, referring to P. Diddy's conditions while behind bars awaiting trial at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. "We just don't understand," she added.

When it comes to conservators just doing "their job," the Think Like a Man Too actress wasn't impressed by the excuse, arguing that that's just "too bad," adding that many people have lost their jobs in the past.

"I don't care about the conservator. They're the devil, and they need to let Wendy [Williams] come back and get with her family. #FreeWendy," Luenell explained.

On January 16, The Wendy Williams Show host confirmed that she is not allowed to "leave or have visitors," take a trip, or visit family members in a joint phone call with her niece Alex, which aired on The Breakfast Club.



"Excuse me, where I am, you have to get keys to unlock the door to press the elevator to go downstairs first of all," she said of her restricted living space. "Second of all, these people here, everybody is like nursemaids, so to speak. They come in and they give your pills. And then they leave," she explained.

"For the last three years, I have been caught up in the system," Williams exclaimed. In tears, the host declared her immense concern that her guardians may take her phone from her and she won't be able to call anyone.

The beloved talk show host maintains that she's not "cognitively impaired," as even fans have pointed out her quick-witted demeanor.

Now, everyone is advocating for her conservator to #FreeWendy from what she calls a "luxury prison."

A GoFundMe campaign seeking $50,000 to help free Williams from her guardianship was created in mid-January, titled "Support Wendy Williams' Fight for Independence." As of this writing, the GoFundMe has received nearly $30,000.