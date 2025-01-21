Four Chilean nationals were arrested earlier this month in connection with the December burglary at Joe Burrow's mansion in Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the suspects were apprehended on January 10 during a traffic stop after authorities identified evidence linking them to the break-in.

Investigators allege that the group broke into Burrow's property on December 9 while the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback was away in Texas for a NFL game. The suspects, identified as Alexander Chavez, Bastian Morales, Jordan Sanchez, and Sergio Cabello, were found to be in possession of items believed to have been stolen from the residence, including an LSU shirt and a Bengals cap.

More info about the report of a break-in at Joe Burrow's Cincinnati area home. Radio traffic states a bedroom window was broken and bedroom was ransacked. There is one window in the back of the house boarded up. @wlwt pic.twitter.com/E85gL8Zr4X — Karin Johnson WLWT (@karinjohnson) December 10, 2024

Authorities noted in the documents that the men were either in the United States illegally or had overstayed their visas. Tools commonly associated with the South American Theft Group, such as Husky automatic center punch tools used to break glass, were also discovered during the stop.

Additionally, cell phone data placed them in the vicinity of Burrow's home on the night of the burglary.

Although none of the suspects have been charged with burglary, they currently face four felony charges, including possession of criminal tools and participation in a criminal gang.

The burglary was initially reported by Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Ponton, who called the authorities on December 9 after finding a shattered bedroom window and signs of the home being ransacked. Ponton, who is reportedly employed by Burrow in an unspecified capacity, provided law enforcement with a list of potentially stolen items.

At the time of the incident, Burrow was approximately 1,000 miles away in Texas, playing against the Dallas Cowboys. He addressed the break-in on December 11, stating he felt "violated" by what had occurred.

This case is part of a larger investigation into targeted crimes against professional athletes. The FBI has linked these incidents to a transnational crime ring believed to be focusing on NFL and NBA players across the country.