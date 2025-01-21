Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez has subtly fired back at critics after her outfit at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration sparked mixed reactions online.

Her response? Well, so far, it's a series of strategic Instagram likes on the comments that are praising her bold fashion choice.

Sánchez, engaged to the Amazon founder since 2019, wore a white bustier paired with a matching blazer and pants to the event, which drew all sorts of reactions.

And while the ensemble indeed caught some heat, Sánchez's social media activity suggested she wasn't fazed by the backlash in any way, shape or form.

#LaurenSanchez is dressed so inappropriate. Hey #JeffBezos why are you with her. There are genuinely beautiful and smart women out there! The plastic on her face and the plastic twins and her lingerie on full display …. Wow just horrible ! pic.twitter.com/xypo2b9GRA — Girls Got This (@GirlsGotThisUSA) January 20, 2025

On her recent Instagram posts, she liked comments from fans applauding her style, as E! News reported. "Girl, you ate that inaugural look. Don't pay attention to no haters," one fan wrote, earning a like from Sánchez.

Another assured her, "The only opinion that matters is Jeff's. THAT GIRL."

Sánchez also liked a comment that read, "You are truly an inspiration to me and I'm sure to many women."

Her subtle clapback wasn't limited to fan support. Celebrities also weighed in, with Kris Jenner commenting "STUNNING!!!" alongside orange heart emojis. Model Brooks Nader added, "Belle of the ball!"

Lauren Sanchez inauguration outfit 10/10 pic.twitter.com/pusyDiwmDa — Kira Mengistu (@KiraMengistu) January 20, 2025

Sánchez's quiet but pointed response in liking several positive comments about her made it clear she appreciated the love over the noise.

Criticism of Lauren Sánchez's Outfit

But not everyone was thrilled with her inaugural look. Fox News journalist Megyn Kelly criticized Sánchez on her SiriusXM show.

Proving yet again that even billions of dollars can't buy classhttps://t.co/lLDCxqdpU1 — JC (@YadaYada646) January 20, 2025

"Have some dignity and respect for your setting," Kelly said. "No one should be talking about your t**s. They should be talking about the inauguration."

While Sánchez's outfit drew eyes, another moment at the event turned heads. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was caught on video seemingly sneaking a glance at Sánchez's chest while seated next to her.

The clip went viral, with social media users mocking Zuckerberg's behavior and joking about his robotic reputation. See more of Sánchez's outfit below.