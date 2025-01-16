Fitness influencer and TikTok star Chris O'Donnell, widely recognized by his username Creeohdee, has passed away at the age of 31.

His death was confirmed on January 15, 2025, leaving the TikTok community in mourning after an online obituary emerged remembering the TikTok personality.

O'Donnell, who gained popularity for his fitness and motivational content, was subsequently celebrated by fans and friends alike.

TikTok user Kevin Clevenger, known as @ironsanctuary, shared the news in a heartfelt video tribute on January 16.

In the caption, he wrote, "One day I'll find peace in knowing you're not in pain anymore, but today my heart aches that you're gone. I love you." See the video below.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's office later confirmed to E! News that O'Donnell's death was ruled a suicide.

O'Donnell was not just a fitness content creator. In a December 2022 Instagram post, he opened up about his struggles with mental health and substance abuse.

"I got sober in 2018 and have been an advocate for substance abuse awareness ever since," he wrote, emphasizing his dedication to helping others.

Originally from Virginia, O'Donnell moved to Arizona to pursue his passions. He often shared his love for exploring cultures and challenging his beliefs.

Despite his success, he made it clear that fitness, while central to his content, was not his primary passion.

Fans and friends continue to share their condolences, remembering O'Donnell's impact on the fitness community and beyond.

His transparency and advocacy for mental health will remain an enduring part of his legacy.

If you or someone you know is struggling, resources like the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline are available 24/7 by dialing 988 or visiting 988lifeline.org.