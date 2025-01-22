Prince Harry has received a massive payday and a full apology from Rupert Murdoch-owned newspapers after settling a legal battle with U.K. tabloid, The Sun.

In addition to the monumental victory, the prince has also received an apology from the group regarding invading the privacy of his late mother, Princess Diana, and the impact their actions may have had on their family and friendships.

The unprecedented apology and victory comes after a long-running legal battle in which the court ruled on the unlawful actions related to The Sun from 1996 to 2011, per Reuters.

Prince Harry accused News Group Newspapers of unlawful information gathering by journalists and investigators — claims repeatedly denied by Rupert Murdoch's U.K. media empire.

"After endless resistance, denials and legal battles by News Group Newspapers, including spending more than a billion pounds in payouts and in legal costs (as well as paying off those in the know) to prevent the full picture from coming out, News UK is finally held to account for its illegal actions and its blatant disregard for the law," Harry's attorney, David Sherborne explained, per PEOPLE.

"It has also specifically admitted wrongdoing against Tom Watson, and admitted unlawful acts by The Sun, as well as by the News of the World, against Prince Harry," Sherborne continued.

"The truth that has now been exposed is that NGN unlawfully engaged more than 100 private investigators over at least 16 years on more than 35,000 occasions. This happened as much at The Sun as it did at the News of the World, with the knowledge of all the editors and executives, going to the very top of the company," Sherborne added, reading on behalf of Prince Harry.

Although NGN had previously denied any wrongdoing on the prince's behalf, Harry is set to receive a whopping 8-figure sum — likely over $12 million in damages, per PEOPLE. NGN offered a lengthy statement Tuesday, January 21, finally admitting their wrongdoings in a detailed apology to him and his late mother Princess Diana.

"NGN offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the serious intrusion by The Sun between 1996 and 2011 into his private life, including incidents of unlawful activities carried out by private investigators working for The Sun."

The statement continued: "NGN also offers a full and unequivocal apology to the Duke of Sussex for the phone hacking, surveillance and misuse of private information by journalists and private investigators instructed by them at the News of the World."

"NGN further apologizes to the Duke for the impact on him of the extensive coverage and serious intrusion into his private life as well as the private life of Diana, Princess of Wales, his late mother, in particular during his younger years," the statement specified.

"We acknowledge and apologize for the distress caused to the Duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages."

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the groundbreaking settlement.