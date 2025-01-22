Blake Lively is facing renewed scrutiny after a resurfaced interview has revealed a troubling anecdote from her teenage years.

The clip, which has become viral on social media, shows Lively recounting a story in which she used bronzer and a "Scary Spice fro" to disguise herself as "a Black girl."

The interview, evidently recorded during a promotional tour for the 2006 comedy Accepted, features Lively alongside her co-stars Justin Long, Jonah Hill and Lewis Black.

In the video, Lively recalls the incident while laughing, presenting it as an example of her self-described "geekiness," as TikToker @amilea803 dug up on Tuesday. See that clip, which already has over 1.5 million views, below.

"I'm a geek," Lively chuckles.

"When hot girls say they're geeks, it pisses me off," Long quips back, "'cause I truly am a geek."

In an attempt to prove her claim, Lively laughingly shares, "My best friend and I, when we were in 10th grade, we had like, crazy crushes. We would drive around [and] like stalk these guys. We decided one night to go to the arcade where they were."

She giddily continues, "And I put bronzer all over myself and a Scary Spice fro, so I thought they would think I was like a Black girl. And so I could stalk them. And my friend dressed up as like this goth girl and we literally sat outside their houses."

Blake Lively Blackface Video

The story has drawn sharp criticism online, with many calling out the casual tone in which Lively describes actions widely considered inappropriate and offensive.

The backlash comes as the actress is already embroiled in a legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, over allegations of on-set harassment.

Critics argue that the resurfaced clip adds to a pattern of tone-deaf behavior from the Gossip Girl star.

In 2020, Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, publicly apologized after hosting their 2012 wedding at Boone Hall Plantation in South Carolina, which has a history with deep ties to slavery.

Blake Lively admits to doing blackface!!!! She thought this was so funny! Watch HERE: pic.twitter.com/IkjIyo4gn4 — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) January 22, 2025

people saying what does that video help, THAT'S THE LITERAL MOMENT BLAKE LIVELY SAID SHE WAS SO UNCOMFORTABLE BY JUSTIN BALDONI. That was the scene she cited.



THAT'S THE LITERAL SCENE SHE SAID HE WAS MAKING HER SO UNCOMFORTABLE, HE SAID HE HAS THE TAPE — boo 🫧 (@xvgvault) January 21, 2025

Idc about Blake lively she did black face and got married on a plantation — Princess of comedy👸🏽 (@lexikennedy35) January 22, 2025

“i’m a geek bc one time, i did blackface! 🤪”

- blake lively pic.twitter.com/qNJiWUkUYn — 𓃭 LOEWE Lioness  (@GgV0gue) January 22, 2025

People really believed that Blake Lively who got married on a plantation was telling the truth about being a victim lmfaoooo — mixed poc daughter (@xotwodkyra) January 21, 2025

Response to Blake Lively Blackface

Fans and detractors alike are questioning why such an anecdote was shared in a lighthearted context, particularly in a professional interview setting.

While Lively has not publicly addressed the resurfaced footage, the controversy adds to the challenges she faces amid her ongoing legal disputes.

Meanwhile, Baldoni has filed a defamation suit against Lively, Reynolds and her publicist for $400 million. See a YouTube upload of the original Accepted interview below.