James Kennedy of Vanderpump Rules fame will not face charges in a domestic violence case after the Burbank City Attorney's Office completed an investigation into the matter, according to a new report.

The decision to clear Kennedy of any wrongdoing comes after a thorough review of the case, his lawyer, Scott Leemon, confirmed this week.

Leemon also thanked the authorities for their professional handling of the case and reiterated that there was no basis for charges against Kennedy.

He told TMZ, "Their diligent investigation confirmed what we have maintained from the beginning — there were no grounds for any charges to be filed against Mr. Kennedy."

Kennedy, who was arrested in December 2024, had been accused of misdemeanor domestic violence following a heated argument with a woman at his Burbank home.

The Burbank Police Department's arrest log stated that the woman claimed Kennedy threw her to the ground during the altercation.

However, police found no visible injuries on the woman, and there were no charges filed based on the findings.

The woman involved in the incident has not been publicly identified, and it remains unclear whether Kennedy's girlfriend, Ally Lewber, was the person in question.

Lewber had been seen at Kathy Hilton's holiday party the evening of the arrest and shared an Instagram post the following day, featuring a conversation with Hilton.

Lewber later released a statement reassuring the public that she was fine but requested privacy during the situation. Ultimately, Kennedy was released from custody after posting bail in the amount of $20,000 .