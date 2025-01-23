Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are suing the city of Los Angeles and the Department of Water and Power (DWP) after their house burned down in the recent Palisades Fire.

The couple, known for their appearances on "The Hills" and "Laguna Beach," suffered a huge loss when their $3 million home in Los Angeles was destroyed in the ongoing inferno.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday claims inverse condemnation. Because of this, the couple has to prove that the poor operation of the water system has led to the destruction of their home, according to Variety.

The lawsuit claims that when the fire broke out, a neighboring reservoir had been empty and offline for months, drastically reducing the amount of water available to firefighters in the area, according to court docs obtained by TMZ.

Pratt, 41, and Montag, 38, claim that the city and DWP caused their house to burn in the fire by not providing enough water to put it out.

In their suit, the couple asserts that the loss of water made their celebrity-studded Pacific Palisades neighborhood susceptible to the destruction.

Pratt and Montag also blame the DWP for an alleged faulty water system design, which made it useless against wildfires.

They say city officials acknowledged these shortcomings following the fire.

Aside from the couple, 20 other residents have also sued the city and the DWP for damages incurred during the fire.

Montag went on TikTok to reveal to her follows that her family's home is one of those lost due to the Palisades fire.

She said, "I'm so sad our house is gone. I wish I could have gone back and got more."