NLE Choppa is receiving a plethora of mixed reactions after he went viral on social media after gracing the January 2025 cover of Playgirl.

The rap star's ensemble turned heads when he appeared wearing next to nothing, which was accessorized with high-cut Gucci underwear — tugged downward to reveal a cheeky tease — and leather cowboy boots with straps.

See the NSFW pictures here.

Fans are now responding to Choppa — real name Bryson Lashun Potts — and his unexpected ensemble, as reviews appear to be torn somewhere between "Humiliation ritual" and "They could never make me hate" him.

Playgirl depicted the platinum-selling artist shirtless with both hands tucked into his front waist, wearing multiple chains, and a silver-grommet leather belt around his neck. Below him, the caption read: "More Than Meets The Eye."

"Make that money don't let it make you," one fan wrote, dropping a line from the cult-favorite classic movie, The Players Club. "I thought his humiliation ritual was over," a second teased. "He ain't never beating the gay allegations," a third added. "Who is the targeted audience?" a fourth inquired. "NLE CLAPPAS," a fifth teased. A sixth speculated that "Diddy gon hang this up on his jail cell wall."

Despite the photoshoot gathering some shade, fans also dropped some favorable reactions, as one fan even declared him a "marketing genius" for "capitalizing" off his audience and getting a dollar from "every angle."

"He a good marketing genius cuz women love him and the LGBTQ community a win is a win, idc," one fan laughed. "Am I the only one not mad at this?" a second asked. "He never gave gay to me, y'all be reaching," a third poked. "The man is truly fine," a fourth wrote. "Long as the ladies love it I see now wrong this ain't for us guys," a fifth defended.

In addition to flaunting his "clappas," the 22-year-old sat with the publication to discuss his backstory, including his early life as a seriously talented basketball player — even moving to Memphis to play at the best school — just to eventually pivot to what would become his acclaimed rap career.

"I was working, and he calls me up," Choppa's mother Angeleta explained. "And he says, 'Mom I need you to get on the phone with this record label, they're trying to sign me.' I said, 'Boy get off my phone.' Click, and I hung up on him."

According to the media outlet, it wasn't long before his mother — specializing in business and accounting — got on board with his now-successful music career. "I think he came to realize how much of an asset that I could be for him, more than just his mom," she said.

"Just looking back to all the things I said to him, or taught him, to be a better person, or to be a better parent when you get to have kids, or just to listen to my point of view on things. We actually came to realize that we're more so alike than we thought and that's probably why we'd butt heads at the beginning. But we made a plan together," Angeleta detailed.

When reflecting on 2024, the rapper admitted that his hits "Slut Me Out 2," which led to the SLUT SZN Tour and mixtape, marked a new height in his career. "Took me to new territory," Choppa agreed.

"Yeah man, new territory. 2024 meant evolution for me. I mean, that was my word of the year," NLE Choppa said. "Every year I pick a word. This year was to evolve, and that's in all aspects across the board."