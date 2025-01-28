Christopher Walken recently shared with The Wall Street Journal that he lives a life disconnected from modern technology.

The legendary actor revealed how he doesn't "have technology. I only have a satellite dish on my house. So I've seen Severance on DVDs that they're good enough to send me."

Walken also explained that he doesn't own a cell phone and has never engaged in digital communication.

"I've never emailed or, what do you call it, Twittered," he added.

Walken received an Emmy nomination for his performance in the first season of the critically acclaimed series Severance.

Reflecting on the experience, he said, "It was a very special job. It was mysterious, but funny and scary, which I've always felt was a good combination." He also praised his collaborators, noting, "Then there was the fact of [series director] Ben Stiller. I was in a play with him 30 years ago, and his mother and father were friends of mine. There's John Turturro. I've known him for 40 years and we were young actors together. When you know somebody for a long time, it shows. You can tell that these actors like each other."

At 80 years old, Walken continues to star in major projects. Recently, he portrayed Emperor Shaddam IV in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two. When asked about returning for a potential third film, based on Dune Messiah, Walken admitted he's uncertain, saying, "I don't think I've ever finished a job and knew what the next one was."

Reflecting on his career, the New York native shared his approach to choosing roles: "I take jobs. I take the next best thing. And that has to do with art, who you're going to be with, sometimes with the location, how much they're going to pay you. All sorts of things. I wish I could make choices."