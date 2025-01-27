Jennifer Lopez's latest movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, dazzled audiences at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, earning rave reviews and a standing ovation that brought Lopez to tears of joy.

The film, directed by Bill Condon, blends Old Hollywood musical magic with a bold exploration of gender identity and cultural representation, leaving viewers buzzing about its impact.

The movie, adapted from Manuel Puig's 1976 novel, tells the story of two cellmates in an Argentine prison.

Lopez plays a glamorous, old-Hollywood screen siren in a "movie-within-the-movie," captivating the audience with showstopping song and dance numbers.

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN puts so many movie musicals to shame. It's audacious & filled with mesmerizing Old Hollywood musical numbers that POP with technicolor magic. J-Lo is serving non-stop, & Tonatiuh delivers a star-making performance.



The pro-trans Latin musical we deserve. pic.twitter.com/hoJUNxeUgB — Andrew J. Salazar @ Sundance (@AndrewJ626) January 27, 2025

Critics were quick to praise Lopez's performance, with DiscussingFilm editor Andrew J. Salazar calling the film "audacious" and filled with "technicolor magic." Salazar added on social media that it's the "pro-trans Latin musical we deserve."

Tonatiuh, who plays Luis Molina, the film's second lead, has been celebrated for a star-making turn, as reported by the Associated Press.

Molina, a queer character who doesn't conform to traditional gender labels, uses their love of musicals to escape the bleak realities of prison life.

Audiences erupted into applause during Lopez's scenes and offered a standing ovation as the film concluded at Sundance's Eccles Theater.

Tearful Jennifer Lopez Reacts to Crowd

Lopez, wearing a dazzling spiderweb-themed gown, told the crowd, "I've been waiting for this moment my whole life," fighting back tears of joy.

On inspiring queer youth with the role, Lopez told Variety in a video interview, "Understanding what you mean to your fans when you sing music, when you do movies — you mean something to them, and you have a relationship with them where they save you, and you save them."

She added, "They get you through things that are so difficult. But they are always telling me, 'You got me through this, you got me through that.'"

Condon, known for directing Dreamgirls, delivered a film that mixes escapist spectacle with poignant themes.

"One of the things the movie is about is the attempt to bridge the incredible differences that separate us," he said before the screening.

For Tonatiuh, the role was deeply personal. "I understood someone who felt like a loser in their own life and learns how to be the hero of their own story," the actor shared, reflecting on their journey as a "femme queer Latin kid" breaking stereotypes in Hollywood.

Lopez credited her lifelong love of musicals, especially West Side Story, for inspiring her career. "Bill made my dreams come true," she said.

Kiss of the Spider Woman is still seeking a distributor, but its Sundance debut has set the stage for what could be a landmark moment in cinema.