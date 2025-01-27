Katt Williams recently addressed longstanding rumors about Martin Lawrence's health during his comedy show in Los Angeles.

The comedian, known for his unfiltered humor, made light of speculation that Lawrence suffered a stroke, leaving the audience in fits of laughter on January 17.

"Martin Lawrence keeps saying he ain't had no stroke," Williams quipped in a clip going viral on TikTok. "But every time he do an interview, he look like he had a stroke! Now why won't somebody say something?"

The crowd erupted in laughter as Williams continued, "Ain't nothing wrong with having a stroke and getting better. The f**k is he hiding it for?"

Williams, 53, went on to impersonate Lawrence and how he — according to him — walks in interviews with a stutter step.

Rumors of Lawrence's health issues gained traction last year after his appearance at a Los Angeles movie premiere alongside Will Smith. Despite the speculation, Lawrence has consistently denied he has any health issues.

In a June interview with Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, Lawrence addressed the rumors directly. The actor, best known for his roles in the Bad Boys franchise and the fan-favorite sitcom Martin, expressed gratitude for his health and downplayed any concerns.

"I'm fine. I'm in God's hands. I'm blessed, you know? I'm glad to be waking up every day. I'm all good," the 59-year-old added. "No need for people to be concerned."

He assured fans, "I'm healthy as hell. Stop the rumors!"

In other Lawrence news, the actor is gearing up for a major milestone in his family's life: paying for his daughter Jasmin's wedding to Eric Murphy, the son of fellow comedy legend Eddie Murphy.

Lawrence revealed his plans to bankroll the event during an appearance on Big Boy's radio show, Big Boy's Neighborhood, back in December.

Jasmin and Eric announced their engagement on Instagram in November after three years together. The couple became "Instagram official" in June 2021.

Their engagement, which took place just before Thanksgiving, sparked excitement among fans and marked the union of two Hollywood dynasties.

Lawrence shared on the radio show that Murphy jokingly told him it was his responsibility to foot the bill. According to Lawrence, Murphy reminded him that he has already financed six weddings for his children and that it's now Lawrence's turn to "open his wallet." Murphy has 10 children, while Lawrence has three daughters.

"Well, Eddie said I gotta pay for it," Lawrence explained. "He said I gotta pay for it, 'cause he paid for his last daughter's wedding, like, the last six weddings."

He added, "He said it's my turn now, so I don't mind."