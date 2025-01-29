Corey Holcomb held nothing back when speaking about fellow comedian Dave Chappelle.

"The only person who said something was Faizon Love, about him being a little overrated," Holcomb began in a clip from a recent podcast.

Corey Holcomb says Dave Chappelle is overrated as a standup comedian. pic.twitter.com/rtp0cj8zmn — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 28, 2025

"Like I said, in movies, television, Dave Chappelle is elite, ELITE! But if you go watch Dave Chappelle do standup — it was an old man at the Improv just stood up while Dave Chappelle was on stage and he said, 'Dave, are, are you gone crack some jokes?' If I'm lying, I'm dying. DeRay [Davis] was down there... I know DeRay don't want no parts of this, you don't want to burn bridges with the mighty Dave Chappelle, I don't want to burn bridges with the mighty Dave Chappelle but, f**k that, my n**s too big!"

He went on to describe how if he heard Chappelle, 51, was about to take the stage, he would leave the venue because Chappelle was "not about to deliver. He's about to talk to the crowd, like the big homie. You know how the big homie be talking and nobody say nothing? [...] He been bombing for two hours up there, smoking a square, with a leotard on."

As of this writing, Chappelle has not responded to Holcomb's recent comments.

In other Holcomb news, he reportedly got into a scuffle with a female comedian following a feud dating back to July.

Holcomb, 56, was accused of punching another comic, Cristina Payne, in the face outside of the Hollywood Improv comedy club, per TMZ.

It seems the altercation has been brewing since the summer and finally came to a head when the two crossed paths. Witnesses who were present at the scene claim Payne was outside of the club when Holcomb allegedly approached her and began to scream at her and her friend, authorities told the media outlet.

Per sources' account, they were told that the Dance Flick actor threatened to punch the woman, prompting an unidentified man from the club to step between the two.

However, Holcomb still swung over the man, reportedly hitting Payne square in the face, per TMZ. Witnesses stated multiple people, including Holcomb, tackled the man who got between him and Payne. It was reported that paramedics came to the scene to evaluate Payne and the unnamed man, however, neither were taken to the hospital.

Per the media outlet, officers took a battery report.

Back in July, Holcomb reportedly told people that he would "super sock" Payne, in addition to threatening her, saying "somebody come get this b***h before I f**k her up."