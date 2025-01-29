Several TikTokers have come forward alleging that certain cast members who appear in the upcoming season of Netflix's Love Is Blind, which focuses on singles from the Minneapolis area, have emotionally abused them in the past, claiming that it caused them mental health conditions such as anxiety and PTSD.

Netflix revealed the cast of the new Love Is Blind season earlier this week alongside a trailer for the forthcoming series, confirming that Season 8 will begin airing on the streaming service on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.

Subsequently, multiple accusers took to TikTok with claims about Love Is Blind contestants.

"Videos are starting to surface of people in the Minneapolis area that know some of the cast or have had experiences with some of the cast, now that the cast list has been released," TikTok's @storytimewithrikkii breaks down in an explainer video on the situation thus far. (Watch it below.)

Love Is Blind Season 8 Allegations

"Watching the Love is Blind season 8 trailer and seeing someone is in the cast that gave me a LITERAL anxiety disorder and PTSD for YEARS," @bubblegrl alleges in a clip without offering any names. (See below.)

Also, giving identifiers but not naming names, Tiktoker @tacobellrockstar claims, "Do you wanna know irony? So essentially four years ago I was gaslit into leaving American Eagle because they were a trash company, and they made me feel like they were experiencing horrible losses within their company and just awful, awful things because of the little TikToks I was posting."

She sarcastically quips, "But now, four years later, they have one of their district managers putting themselves completely and vulnerably out on Netflix for everyone to see? That's OK? OK, perfect. Love that." (See below.)

However, @storytimewithrikkii notes that, from all of these videos she's seen so far, none make any concrete claims or accusations. She wonders if some of the allegations may be false since anyone can "make a video like this with some words on the screen [and] it will go viral."

She declares, "Tell us what happened, or get off the pot. Because I hate vague videos like this. Tell us what happened, or don't. Post a receipt, or don't."

One TikToker named Andra (@hopeyoufindyourdad), who previously went viral with her gossip videos about the members of the cast when Netflix first began filming Season 8 in her city, renewed her charge this week after the cast list was released.

"Difficult morning for the women here in Minneapolis as we had to wake up and see some of the worst men in our city have been cast on this season of Love Is Blind," Andra says in a video from Tuesday. (Watch below.)

"Unfortunately, not only do I know some of them — and I've heard horrible stories about other ones — but I also already know how some of the storylines end," she continues.

Andra adds, "Netflix didn't consider that if you pick some of the most narcissistic men who will do anything for fame, that the second they walk off that set, regardless of if you made them sign an NDA or not, they're gonna head straight back to the bars and start bragging about everything that happened behind the scenes."