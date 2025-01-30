Natalie 'Nadya' Suleman is taking back the narrative regarding her and her family by sharing intimate details of her personal life on her terms in the upcoming series, Confessions of Octomom.

Still single, the beloved mother of 14 asks, "Why start now?" when it comes to dating, revealing to PEOPLE that she's never dated prior to welcoming her children.

Although she has no interest in diving into the dating world, she appears to be looking forward to sharing things she's never said about herself and her "motivations to be a single mom."

"If I never dated before I had any kids, why would I start now?" the 49-year-old asked, per PEOPLE.

"My family and I are taking our life back," Suleman said. "That was really stolen from the tabloid media in particular... They tried to destroy me, but they didn't know. No one really knew anything about who we were as a family, who I am as a mother."

"In the movie, I was Octomom and [in] the six-part documentary series, I'm not Octomom," she explained. "It's really sharing new experiences and new perspectives, and it gives new insights into the history and our present day life."

Suleman's daughter, 15-year-old Nariyah — who admitted she's "excited" about the new endeavor — looks forward to her family's ability to share their story "for the first time."

"Our mom would finally be able to say her side of the story, because I feel like it was very unfair how she was terrorized and hated for just being a mother. And she had to sacrifice so much just for her children."

On the other hand Suleman expressed her excitement to show the real her, arguing that despite the public knowing her as Octomom — she isn't a character. "I'm not this compartmentalized caricature. I am not Octomom, I'm a mom," she expressed.

https://t.co/wFnIq8x2aY Octomom Nadya Suleman Shares Rare Update on Life With Her 14 Kids. pic.twitter.com/OAVNZPNfDb — Rod Ryan Show (@rodryanshow) January 16, 2025

"The main reasons for me in sharing my true story, my perspective is to help people, to help women in particular who are struggling with one child or none, to maybe inspire them to pull out the strengths inside that they didn't know they had to progress forward, to keep progressing in their life," Suleman added.

I Was Octomom premieres on March 8, in addition to Confessions of Octomom, whichkicks off March 10, on Lifetime.