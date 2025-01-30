Tonya Harding Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Video: 'If Anyone Remembers Me'
Tonya Harding, the former Olympic figure skater, has made her debut on X (formerly Twitter) at age 54, marking a rare public appearance that has caught many by surprise.
In a casual selfie-style video, Harding appeared notably different from her competitive skating days, sporting a simple blue zip-up jacket over a black t-shirt, with her blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail and wearing no makeup.
"Hey everyone! I am Tonya Harding, and I'm on X!" she announced enthusiastically in the video, concluding with a blown kiss and "God bless!" She made sure to add "if anyone remembers me", though it's likely that she's still very much a hot topic, even 30 years after the infamous incident that defined her public image.
In January 1994, Harding became embroiled in one of sports' most notorious scandals when her rival Nancy Kerrigan was attacked by a hitman hired by Harding's then-partner, Jeff Gillooly.
The attack, which targeted Kerrigan's leg, happened just before the U.S. Figure Skating National Championships.
Following the incident, Harding pleaded guilty to hindering the prosecution of the attackers, resulting in three years of probation, 500 hours of community service, and a $160,000 fine. The scandal also led to her being stripped of her national championship title and receiving a lifetime ban from competitive figure skating.
Her return to social media has been marked with some intriguing responses. Some followers have reminded her that she's "hard to forget," while others have inquired about whether she still ice skates. There's been plenty of snark about her return as well.
Harding hasn't said much about her return to the public eye yet, but will likely have plenty to say in the future.