Tonya Harding, the former Olympic figure skater, has made her debut on X (formerly Twitter) at age 54, marking a rare public appearance that has caught many by surprise.

In a casual selfie-style video, Harding appeared notably different from her competitive skating days, sporting a simple blue zip-up jacket over a black t-shirt, with her blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail and wearing no makeup.

Hi everyone! I've finally figured out how to make an account on here!!



I'm very excited to reconnect with you all

(if anyone remembers me) 😄



With love,

Tonya pic.twitter.com/lfhiwdeYbY — Tonya Harding (@itstonyaharding) January 29, 2025

"Hey everyone! I am Tonya Harding, and I'm on X!" she announced enthusiastically in the video, concluding with a blown kiss and "God bless!" She made sure to add "if anyone remembers me", though it's likely that she's still very much a hot topic, even 30 years after the infamous incident that defined her public image.

In January 1994, Harding became embroiled in one of sports' most notorious scandals when her rival Nancy Kerrigan was attacked by a hitman hired by Harding's then-partner, Jeff Gillooly.

The attack, which targeted Kerrigan's leg, happened just before the U.S. Figure Skating National Championships.

Following the incident, Harding pleaded guilty to hindering the prosecution of the attackers, resulting in three years of probation, 500 hours of community service, and a $160,000 fine. The scandal also led to her being stripped of her national championship title and receiving a lifetime ban from competitive figure skating.

Her return to social media has been marked with some intriguing responses. Some followers have reminded her that she's "hard to forget," while others have inquired about whether she still ice skates. There's been plenty of snark about her return as well.

It was a long time ago, but I had the biggest crush on Nancy Kerrigan and wish she could have kept skating.



I'll refrain from saying anything else. — Jon Marshall (@JonMarshallz) January 30, 2025

Hi Tonya! My late mother was your biggest fan! As a skater herself back in the day, I remember her telling me that your triple axel was a really big deal! — AJ D'America (@Enchantor714) January 29, 2025

be careful with what you post.

sometimes the algorithm can kneecap you — Brian (@thebrianorr) January 29, 2025

I haven’t been this excited since OJ got a twitter account that time — Anderson (@t_showell) January 30, 2025

I was wondering why my knee was hurting...



Anyway, I'm sure you're going to be a big hit on here. Let us know if you kneed any pointers. — 𝔏𝔞𝔲𝔯𝔞 𝔐𝔞𝔯𝔰🥀 (@pinkmagiclala) January 30, 2025

Tonya Harding finds her way to X 12 hours before a plane of figure skaters crashes in Washington, DC. You can’t make this shit up. — Michelle Weekley (@michelleweekley) January 30, 2025

Leave my knees alone, lady. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) January 29, 2025

Hey, remember that time you were incredibly drunk and you tried to get into my car in front of Kells Irish Pub because you thought it was a cab? — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) January 30, 2025

Harding hasn't said much about her return to the public eye yet, but will likely have plenty to say in the future.