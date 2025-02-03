Kai Cenat's 2025 has been off to a fast start, attending major events like the WWE Royal Rumble and now the Grammy Awards, where he met some of the biggest names in music.

However, one moment stood out among the rest — the highly anticipated face-to-face meeting between Cenat and Kanye West.

At the start of his Grammy livestream, Cenat positioned himself near the venue entrance, enthusiastically greeting artists as they arrived. As celebrities stepped onto the red carpet, he kept his energy high, engaging with the moment.

That excitement, however, turned to visible shock when he spotted West stepping out of his car.

KAI CENAT JUST MET KANYE WEST AT THE GRAMMYS

"Omg, he's right there," Cenat repeated, frozen in place as if debating whether to approach. After a brief hesitation, he finally made his move, walking toward West.

The two exchanged a hug, with Cenat greeting him warmly. "How are you doing, Ye? What's going on?" he asked. West responded simply, "Yes, sir." Their interaction, though short, was respectful, and Cenat's joy was evident even after West walked away.

Cenat was also overjoyed after meeting Miley Cyrus.

"Miley, what's up Miley!" Cenat can be heard saying with his hand raised in an attempt to gain her attention. "I came in like a wrecking ball," Cenat began singing. He continued singing before declaring how he needs to take a picture with her. "That's Hannah Montana!"

Kai Cenat fangirls over Miley Cyrus at the #GRAMMYs.





The popular streamer managed to get close to her, throwing up the deuces as he smiled for the photo op. The pair told each other it was nice to meet before Cyrus walked away.

"We get the best of both worlds," Cenat celebrated.

Cenat's encounter with West at the Grammys marks the official end of what Cenat once called a "bizarre beef" with the "Donda" rapper, which originally began over a pair of oversized sweatpants, Music Times reported. Back in 2024, Cenat unboxed Yeezy merchandise during a Twitch stream and laughed at the size of the pants, joking, "Bro, this s**t is not fitting me, bro!"

West, however, was not amused and later called Cenat a "pawn" in leaked Instagram messages.

Despite the tension, the two appeared to have smoothed things over in recent months. Cenat even received a New Year's message from West, solidifying the fact that their conflict had come to an end.