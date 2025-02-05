Lil Xan has been charged with two felonies after an alleged altercation with a fan during a Boston concert.

Authorities inform TMZ that the rapper faces assault and battery charges after a November 2024 incident caught on camera. One count stems from an alleged microphone swing directed at the concertgoer, while the second relates to a purported kick to the individual's head. Footage from the event appears to capture him striking and kicking the attendee in the head.

In November 2024, Boston police launched an investigation following an incident at the Royale Boston nightclub.

According to witnesses, Lil Xan, whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos, allegedly threw down his microphone and kicked an audience member in the face before quickly exiting the venue.

Initially, reports indicated that the attack was unprovoked. However, footage from the event shows the fan making an obscene gesture toward Lil Xan before the confrontation escalated. Another clip seems to depict him being thrown to the ground onstage following the alleged assault.

Lil Xan, 28, had been aiming for a new beginning in 2025, previously stating he has been sober and intends to "never again" find himself in such a predicament.

Despite his intentions to move forward, the legal repercussions of the incident remain unresolved.

The "Color Blind" rapper has a support system that encourages his ongoing sobriety.

On February 3, Lil Xan hosted a celebratory dinner in Los Angeles to commemorate his three-year milestone. Speaking to TMZ, he shared, "Three years sober-that's important." He credited his girlfriend, parents, and new music team for helping him stay on track, emphasizing that he is "around the right people right now."