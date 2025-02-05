In a shocking revelation, all five members of Day26 — Robert Curry, Brian Angel, Willie Taylor, Qwanell "Que" Mosley, and Michael McCluney — expressed their deep distress after Que allegedly received a disturbing email from their former mentor, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The message allegedly contained cryptic references to human sacrifices, leaving the group confused and emotionally shaken. The group sat with VladTV in an interview published Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Mosley, still grappling with the weight of the message, expressed his frustration and sense of betrayal. "What about the trauma you put me through when I read that email? That's why it's not just Sean that's guilty. They're all f*****g guilty, man," he claimed.

Though the members did not disclose the exact wording of the alleged email, their reactions indicated the severity of its implications.

The group described the moment they read the email as horrifying, with some breaking down in tears, unable to comprehend why their former mentor would allegedly send such a message at the 5:20 mark.

Mosley struggled to put the experience into words, hesitating before finally claiming, "I'll keep it very short — things felt very sacrificial." When pressed to explain further, he hesitated. "I can't, because... I don't want to sound like I'm a conspiracy person, you know? Because I'm not. But when you're under a power, man, it's just... I can't go into details now. But, sir, I'll tell you— it felt like some sacrificial stuff was going on, man. It felt very scary and weird, to the point where I ran to get help."

The alleged experience left Mosley fearing for his safety.

"I ran to my doctor. I spoke up with my family. I spoke up to people around me, because I was like, if this is true and I'm called missing or dead or something, I want you guys to know facts and the truth," he claimed.

When the group learned about the alleged email, their reaction was immediate.

"We were in tears. Real hurt, pain," Curry answered.

Mosley went on to reveal that the trauma had long-lasting effects on his health. "I gotta get an injection in my arm every month for mental health now, for the rest of my life... they diagnosed me as schizophrenic and bipolar."

"I really lost myself for years, years," Mosley added through tears. "I was going crazy trying to figure out what's going on. I'm happy God intervened and removed me from the situation cause it could have got really bad."

Mosley went on to describe how if the accusations against Diddy never came out, he would have kept his claims a secret.

"I wouldn't have snitched. I was just going to deal with it. I don't know why somebody that evil... I don't get it," he continued, now crying. "Why somebody would do that to, a talented, passionate, talented people. I don't understand why someone would sit down and think about hurting someone, [then] laugh about it after they do it. I don't get it. None of them are innocent."

Taylor, in particular, voiced his disbelief, stating that the alleged reference to human sacrifices was something he never expected from Diddy. The group admitted they initially thought it was some kind of twisted joke, but as they re-read the alleged message, they realized its disturbing tone.

The group was also asked if they were around Cassie Ventura during their Bad Boy Records tenure.

"Yes, she was our close friend," Curry said, before explaining how they did not witness any abuse from Diddy to Cassie. Curry also claimed he was unaware of Diddy's alleged use of baby oil, and found out about the allegations from social media.

"He's in jail because he's a danger to himself," Mosley claimed. "He's a danger to the world right now. [...] It's a scary situation, it's not just him that could hurt you, it's people around him that could hurt you."

Day26 was formed in August 2007 by Diddy after he handpicked them to make up the R&B group at the end of MTV's Making the Band 4. The group released their self-titled debut album on March 25, 2008, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard chart. The album's first single, "Got Me Going," was released on the finale of Making the Band 4.