Rick Ross has sparked a heated discussion after posting a video announcing his plans for a BMF film. His comments come just after 50 Cent accused Big Meech of cooperating with authorities while promoting his upcoming documentary.

In the clip, Ross takes a subtle shot at the BMF series produced by 50 Cent, saying, "So look, I do want to do a BMF film because you have been entertained by a lackluster small-budget series. Now it's time to do a big-budget film. Which director? Shout out to my homie F. Gary Gray, Antoine Fuqua, what's up? Tarantino, a lot of legends. This is gon' be big, I can feel it. I'm just talking."

He ends the video with a chuckle and a smile.

Social media users quickly reacted, with opinions split on Ross' statement. Some praised his ambition, while others accused him of trying to mimic 50 Cent.

"Ross winning the beef," one user wrote. Another defended the BMF series, saying, "That BMF series was the best thing on TV. Every episode was a movie." Others dismissed Ross' announcement, with one user calling his idea "The Tubi special."

Several commenters clowned Ross for his past as a corrections officer. "Alexa, play Officer Down by Lloyd Banks," one person joked. Another wrote, "Do a movie about working in the corrections department. It's your field."

Some questioned Ross's credibility in telling the BMF story, with one user saying, "The real BMF story? Dude, you not even the real Rick Ross." Others speculated about safety concerns, with a comment reading, "Nigga better hire some new bodyguards before you do all that."

Another questioned Big Meech's silence in the ongoing drama: "Why Big Meech can't speak for his self though?"

Ross has yet to clarify whether his BMF film plans are serious or just social media talk, but his comments have already added fuel to the ongoing feud with 50 Cent.