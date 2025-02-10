Travis Kelce's Super Bowl experience ended with disappointment as the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on Sunday.

Despite hopes of a fairytale ending, including speculation about a possible proposal to girlfriend Taylor Swift, Kelce had one of his quietest games, catching only four passes for 39 yards—well below his usual dominant performances.

Kelce's evening took a somber turn as he left the Superdome alone, not joining the Chiefs' planned post-game celebrations.

Instead, he was seen walking towards Swift's suite, following a brief interaction with the media. Swift, who had been supporting Kelce throughout the game, faced a tough reception from Eagles fans but stayed by his side during the tough loss, SportingNews said.

my heart hurts for him right now pic.twitter.com/tIQes6QjVC — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) February 10, 2025

Support from Taylor Swift: Kelce's Post-Super Bowl Comfort Amid Career Uncertainty

The defeat has led to growing speculation about Kelce's future. At 35, Kelce has acknowledged that retirement is a possibility, as he's been preparing for life beyond football.

Before the game, he expressed his love for it but mentioned being uncertain about his next steps.

With this loss, it's unclear if Kelce will return for another season, especially after such a difficult Super Bowl performance.

While there were high hopes for a proposal if the Chiefs had won, the loss dashed those dreams.

In the aftermath, no questions about marriage were asked, leaving fans disappointed. However, Kelce wasn't without support—Swift stood by him, showing that despite the defeat, she was there for him.

As the Chiefs head into the offseason, Kelce's future remains uncertain. Though his performance was disappointing, it doesn't diminish his incredible contributions to the team and the NFL.

According to Marca, whether or not he returns for another season, his teammates, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, support him. Mahomes praised Kelce's contributions to the team.

In the end, Kelce's Super Bowl night didn't conclude with a championship, but he found comfort in Swift's support as he faced an uncertain future.