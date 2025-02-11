Poppi founder Allison Ellsworth is addressing the backlash over the brand gifting lavish vending machines to Influencers ahead of the Super Bowl -- allegedly costing $25,000 each -- which plenty of people felt was out of touch given the current economic climate.

The prebiotic soda brand is known for extravagant gifts to influencers, but they took it to a whole new level with their latest stunt. As influencers began showing off the huge hot pink vending machines on social media, the backlash was swift with many noting the vending machines could have gone to hospitals or to places serving people in need as opposed to wealthy influencers. To make matters worse, other brands piled on in roasting the company including their rival, Olipop. However, some argued that Poppi spending over $800,000 compared to the exposure they received was not a bad business decision.

Amid the controversy that the brand was completely out of touch, Ellsworth made a TikTok and said a lot of the furor was based on misunderstanding. She denied the vending machines cost $25,000 each though did not disclose how much they paid for it.

"This vending machine campaign was put into place to bring awareness to the biggest soda moment of the year—the Super Bowl," she added. "We wanted to share Poppi with creators across the US who were hosting Super Bowl parties for their friends and their family. Creator marketing has always been a staple of Poppi's brand since we launched in 2020. But I know that it's you, our community, that has been the biggest part of our success."

She said it was always the brand's intention to share the vending machines with the community eventually through marketing events such as pop-ups and giveaways. Still, she acknowledged that the brand could "always learn and do better."

"We hear you so help us like, help us nominate your friends, your family, your favorite teachers' lounge, your sorority, your fraternity -- whatever it is -- wherever you guys want Poppi to show up and let's get Poppi to the masses. Because at the end of the day, we are a brand just trying to revolutionize soda for the next generation and bring joy to you guys through Poppi. So I appreciate you, and we hear you."

Still, fans continued to roast Ellsworth in the comments, including not buying that the vending machines were always meant to be shared.

"This has always been our plan....but give us ideas of where to put these things," one comment reads.

"But a number of the creators who got them were at the Super Bowl so they didn't host a party..." another pointed out.

"i have never tried poppi or olipop. but here is my take as someone unbiased to either side: the marketing was extremely distasteful. consumers are getting sick of extravagant wealth being pushed," one comment reads.

"25k is not true"😕... you're right, it was prob 30k," another joked.

Even Wendy's got in on the action.

"I think we sent our influencers slippers once lol," Wendy's official account commented.